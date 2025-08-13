Charis Cancer Care benefits from NI Blonde Club BBQ

Alan and Margaret had nominated Charis Cancer Care as their chosen charity.

The Carsons welcomed around 100 visitors to their farm. Alan gave a brief history about the herd after it was founded by his late father in 2002. They bought their first stock bull in 2016 from the Hillhead Herd, followed by a Ballymacan bull and presently run a young Gleniffer bull purchased from Alan Walker in Ayrshire.

There are presently 13 breeding cows in the herd with five heifers retained and served.

Alan has a keen eye for maternal traits and the uniform cows which display length, correctness and very level backlines all have long, deep and correct powerful young calves at foot. Alan block calves in the late spring to coincide with the end of his busy period in his day job – sheep and cattle scanning.

Alan carries no passengers and has no time for temperament issues or lack of productivity. His cows have a calving index of 363 days and the young bulls behaved impeccably with 50 people around them in the field for stock judging.

A fantastic BBQ supper was provided for everyone, followed by a charity auction and ballot. The night was finished off with Owen Farrell and Caitlin McGartland preparing a cow and calf for the show ring.

Almost £3,000 was raised for Charis Cancer Care which is a fantastic sum to assist them in their good work assisting cancer patients, their families and the bereaved.

A small Club delegation will be presenting the cheque this incoming week.

The Club would like to thank Alan and Margaret for hosting such a welcoming and engaging evening, all the club families who assisted in any way or brought auction and ballot prizes.

Club members and friends are reminded of the annual dinner dance on Saturday, 18th October at the Royal Hotel, Cookstown and the Club Show and Sale at Swatragh on Friday, 24th October.

Photo Credit: Bo Davidson

1 . 11 (3).jpg Alan discussing his first crop of Theo sired calves. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 13 (2).jpg Two Theo calves relaxing in the sun. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 12 (2).jpg One of Theo's powerful bull calves with his dam. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . 4 (10).jpg One of Alan's cows with calf at foot. Photo: freelance Photo Sales