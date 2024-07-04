A fundraiser will be held this Sunday to raise funds for Ina's rehabilitation

​BVC Farm Vets in Ballygawley are holding a fundraising event on Sunday, 7th July to support a colleague who was left paralysed from the waist down after an accident earlier this year.

Vet Ina was involved in a farm accident at her home. She is currently working on her rehabilitation process in Musgrave Park Hospital.

On Sunday 7th July, Ina’s work colleagues are hosting a charity run/walk to raise much needed funds for Ina's rehabilitation which will help her adapt to the changes the accident will bring to her everyday life. The proceeds will be equally divided between Ina’s rehabilitation and Air Ambulance NI who were in attendance the day of her accident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place at 3pm in the main car park of Knockmany Forest Park. Members of the public are invited to come along and take part.