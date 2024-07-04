Charity fun run organised to help support paralysed Tyrone vet's rehabilitation
Vet Ina was involved in a farm accident at her home. She is currently working on her rehabilitation process in Musgrave Park Hospital.
On Sunday 7th July, Ina’s work colleagues are hosting a charity run/walk to raise much needed funds for Ina's rehabilitation which will help her adapt to the changes the accident will bring to her everyday life. The proceeds will be equally divided between Ina’s rehabilitation and Air Ambulance NI who were in attendance the day of her accident.
The event will take place at 3pm in the main car park of Knockmany Forest Park. Members of the public are invited to come along and take part.
Those wishing to donate can visit the ‘go fund me’ page or contact the practice.