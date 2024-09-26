Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On the 12th of October, Down Royal is set to welcome a new kind of four-legged friend to its grounds with the debut of its first-ever ‘Dog Royal’ festival, proudly supported by headline sponsor Naturo.

This exciting new event, designed for dog lovers, will celebrate all things canine with a jam-packed programme of activities.

In anticipation of the event, Dog Royal is proud to announce its charity partnership with Guide Dogs NI. This collaboration holds special significance, as October not only marks the launch of Dog Royal but also coincides with World Blindness Awareness Month – dedicated to raising awareness of the blind and visually impaired community while highlighting the invaluable work that Guide Dogs NI does to support them.

Festival attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the Guide Dogs NI team, who will be offering a taster demonstration of sighted guide training – a practical skill that teaches people how to confidently assist those who are blind or partially sighted. Participants will learn useful techniques to help them support visually impaired individuals with ease and confidence.

Down Royal announces Guide Dogs NI as charity partner for the first-ever Dog Royal event. Pictured is Gary Wilson, Fundraising Manager, guide dog owner Joanna Jones with guide dog Emba and Emma Meehan, Chief Executive Officer at Down Royal

This year also marks a milestone for Guide Dogs Northern Ireland, as the organisation celebrates 40 years since its first guide dogs qualified in the region. Over the past four decades, Guide Dogs NI, through their expert staff, dedicated volunteers, and exceptional guide dogs, has empowered individuals with sight loss to live more independent lives. The organisation continues to make a profound impact through its guide dog service, Children & Young Persons’ services, and vision rehabilitation programmes.

Attendees at Dog Royal will be encouraged to support Guide Dogs NI, with opportunities to donate available both at the entrance and throughout the event.

Gary Wilson, Community Fundraising Manager at Guide Dogs NI, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to be the chosen charity for the inaugural Dog Royal event. As a charity, we rely almost entirely on public donations to fund our vital services for people with vision impairments across Northern Ireland. Every penny raised will help us create more guide dog partnerships and improve the lives of those living with sight loss."

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive Officer at Down Royal, also shared her excitement: “We are delighted to partner with Guide Dogs NI for our inaugural Dog Royal event. Their work improving the lives of those with vision impairments through the incredible guide dogs, makes them the perfect partner for this event. We are equally proud to have Naturo as our headline sponsor, a brand synonymous with supporting dog health and well-being, aligning perfectly with the spirit of the festival.

Down Royal announces Guide Dogs NI as charity partner for the first-ever Dog Royal event. Pictured is Emma Meehan, Chief Executive Officer at Down Royal, Geoffrey Mitchell Puppy Raiser at Guide Dogs NI with pup Leo, and Mark Quinn, Communications Specialist at Guide Dogs NI

“We are proud to offer Guide Dogs NI a platform to raise awareness and garner support from the local dog-loving community attending Dog Royal. I encourage everyone to secure their tickets, make a donation on the day, and, most importantly, join us in celebrating at Dog Royal this October."

Naturo, renowned for its nutritious and natural pet food, will be actively involved in the event, offering dog owners valuable insights into dog nutrition and well-being. With their support, the Dog Royal festival aims to be a standout celebration of the bond between humans and dogs.

Guide Dogs NI has also recently reopened its Puppy Raising programme in Northern Ireland, inviting volunteers to help raise the next generation of guide dogs. This rewarding role involves caring for a puppy for 12–16 months, providing vital training, socialisation, and new experiences, all while giving the puppy a loving home.

For those interested in becoming a Puppy Raiser, more information is available at guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer.

Dog Royal will take place at Down Royal Racecourse on Saturday 12th October from 10am.

Tickets can be purchased online at downroyal.com/tickets for £15, with early bird tickets priced at £12.50 available until the end of the September. Children under 14 attend for free but must be registered in advance.