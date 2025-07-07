Charolais to the fore on Co Armagh farm

Among the major decisions for a suckler farm is the purchase of a new stock bull. With this comes a huge range of factors that must be considered.

These include the farming system, breeding females in the herd and the end product for the marketplace. The Charolais breed is the first choice for top breeders, given their prolific growth rate, exceptional carcass quality and returns that top the marketplace week on week.

The winners of the 2024 NI Charolais Suckler Herd Competition were Co Armagh farmers the O’Rourkes. The O’Rourke’s run a 65-cow herd of Charolais cross Limousin cows which are calved indoors from the start of March. Cows are calved in Spring only with no Autumn calving on the farm. Cows are calved down on straw bedding and then the cows and calves are moved onto slats with rubber mats.

Replacement heifers are bought in and calved down between 24-32 months. Cows and calves are strip grazed which ensures a fresh supply of grass is always ahead of the cows.

Calves are creep fed from July onwards. Judge, Will Short, commented on how the O’Rourke’s had consistent Charolais calves along with a good type of cow which results in a top-quality weanling. The NI Charolais Club would like to take this opportunity to thank Will Short for judging the 2024 Suckler Herds Competition.

All calves on the farm are sold as weanlings through Markethill Livestock Sales. The average weight of calves at sale is between 340-350kgs. The O’Rourke’s are consistently achieving some of the top prices for weanling Charolais calves with repeat customers for their quality calves. The O’Rourke’s commented on how the Charolais is continually the best seller, always weighs well for their age and how ‘the Charolais breed will always perform well.’

The O’Rourke’s bull is Brampton Nutella and he was purchased at the Stirling Bull Sales.

Brampton Nutella’s sire is Border Jamboree and his dam is Brampton Daylight. The O’Rourke’s remarked on how calves are born with little issue and the calves continue to grow and thrive all the way until they are sold. They also commented that the Charolais is the only breed that can produce growth rates to suit selling calves as weanlings, with weight for age.

The NI Charolais Suckler Herds Competition winners the O'Rourkes pictured with NICC Chairman Harry Heron.

Furthermore, they are an all-rounder, suiting any suckler to weanling or suckler to beef system. The NI Charolais Club would once again like to congratulate the O’Rourke’s on their success in the suckler herd competition and for allowing a visit and showcase their farm.

The NI Charolais Club will be running their Suckler Herds Competition again this year with entries now open. All suckler farmers using a Charolais bull are encouraged to enter. More information can be found on the NI Charolais cattle Facebook page.

The NI Charolais Club is holding its next bull sale on Friday, 7th November at Swatragh Livestock Market. The show will begin at 4pm followed by the sale commencing at 7pm.

Online bidding will be available through Marteye, please ensure you register to bid with Swatragh Mart prior to the sale by contacting the office.