Cheffins to auction iconic Fordson Super Dexta with all proceeds to the Addenbrookes Charitable Trust

Cheffins will auction an iconic 1963 Fordson Super Dexta tractor with all proceeds to the Addenbrookes Charitable Trust, as part of the firm’s celebration of its 200-year anniversary.

The tractor, which was purchased by Cheffins in June 2024 from an onsite auction which the firm hosted in Lincolnshire for Dave and Pete Ingalls, has been fully restored by Youngs Agricultural Services in Stretham, near Ely, and could raise up to £20,000 when it is auctioned this coming October.

The Cheffins Charity Tractor will be on the road at a host of events throughout the UK over the coming months, including The National Tractor Run, Stowmarket, Suffolk on the 20th April, The Suffolk Show on the 29th and 30th May, Tractor Fest at Newby Hall in Yorkshire on 7th June, the Thurlow Nunn Standen anniversary road run in Suffolk on the 8th June and the Saffron Walden Carnival procession on the 5th July. The tractor will attend other events which will be announced during the year.

The Fordson range was extended in early 1962 with the introduction of the Super Dexta. This new model was announced at the Smithfield show in November 1961, but did not go into production until the following April. The revised nose-cone on the Super Dexta was the result of changes to the cowling to accommodate a larger radiator. This Deluxe model has ‘live’ power take-off, hydraulics and a pick-up hitch. 1963 saw the launch of the ‘New Performance’ tractors, the ultimate and final development of the Fordson range. Modifications introduced with the new range saw the Super Dexta fitted with an up-rated P4696 Minimec pump which boosted the power to 44.5hp.

The iconic 1963 Fordson Super Dexta tractor

Oliver Godfrey, Director and Head of the Cheffins Machinery Division, comments: “One of the most sought-after collectors’ machines, the Fordson Super Dexta is somewhat of an icon among vintage tractor circles. After an extensive restoration by Youngs Agricultural Services, it is now resplendent in its orange and blue livery, which fits perfectly with the Cheffins brand. We are delighted to announce that the entirety of the proceeds for the sale will be going direct to the Addenbrookes Charitable Trust and are pleased to be able to support this important charity which carries out such vital work. We would like to encourage as many people as possible to come and see the Cheffins Charity Tractor in all its glory at the various events throughout the year and look forward to it going under the hammer in October.”

The tractor will be sold as part of the Cheffins Vintage Sale on 18th October, hosted at the Cheffins Machinery Saleground at Sutton, near Ely.

For more information, please visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.