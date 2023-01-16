Cheque presented to Air Ambulance NI
Staff at Fane Valley Stores, Ballymena Mart were delighted to present a cheque for £5340 to Briege Mulholland of Air Ambulance NI raised from the auction of a Christmas Hamper.
Leanne Workman from Fane Valley Stores and event organiser was overwhelmed by the support from all who help
"We are very appreciative of the support from the Mart, without whom this wouldn’t be possible.
Advertisement
"This money will now go towards a charity that provides a world class helicopter emergency service providing outstanding critical care where and when it is needed often helping rural and farming families.”
Left to righ: Jean McCurdy, Fane Valley, Breige Mulholland, NI Air Ambulance, Seamus Mullen, Store Manager, Catherine Chesney, Fane Valley, Graham Loughry, Mart Auctioneer and Leanne Workman, Fane Valley.