THE second annual tractor run at Gartree Parish Church raised £11,500, with the funds being distributed to a number of charities.

The event took place on September 30th, with the route taking in the land at RLC Langford, Randox Health and the roads around Lennymore Bay at Lough Neagh.

Despite the unsettled weather, there was a great turnout of 130 classic and modern tractors, three lorries and one vintage car, along with several hundred members of the local community.

Along with the Tractor Run, which had been sponsored by Randox Health, Martin Farm Machinery and Ross Farm Home and Building Supplies, there was an auction, car boot sale, raffle and refreshments served in the Parish Hall.

Rev John Farr hands over a cheque for £3,100 to Martina Livingstone, who accepted it on behalf of Unique. Pic: Alan Hall

Charities who received a share of the funds raised included the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice; UNIQUE (the Rare Chromosone Disorder Support Group Members); Air Ambulance Northern Ireland; RLC Langford Charity Account and the Gartree Building Fund.