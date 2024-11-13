As is now customary a roast dinner of “Croobview” Shorthorn Beef was followed by the presentation of awards for the annual herd competition.

This year the competition judging was in the capable hands of Tommy and Patrick Beirne from County Leitrim. After four long days of judging and many miles covered the judges were very impressed with the standard of cattle across all categories and commented on the strength of entries both from newer and more established breeders.

Champion large herd and overall Champion Herd for 2024 was the Cherryvalley Herd owned by Dr Peter Fitzgerald and managed by Mervyn Robinson. The Club wish Cherryvalley every success as they go forward to represent Northern Ireland in the National Herd Competition.

The Champion small herd for 2024 was Croft Shorthorns owned by Richard Henderson.

The commercial herd category was won by the Fitzsimons family, Bawnforth, Ballynahinch with Kenny Hopper, Cookstown as reserve.

Summary of results

Small Herd Section

Small Herd Best Brood Cow - 1st Croft herd; 2nd Linhill herd; 3rd Derriaghy herd

Small Herd Best Stock Bull - 1st Derriaghy herd; 2nd Benaughlin herd; 3rd Croft herd

Small Herd Best Junior Bull - 1st Aghalun herd; 2nd Gillaroo herd; 3rd Roscor herd

Small Herd Best Bull Calf - 1st Glassmullagh herd; 2nd Derryinch herd; 3rd Benaughlin herd

Small Herd Best Cow Family - 1st Croft herd; 2nd Glassmullagh herd; 3rd Gillaroo herd

Small Herd Best Heifer Calf - 1st Benaughlin herd; 2nd Linhill herd; 3rd Fortview herd

Small Herd Best Group of Heifers - 1st Croft herd; 2nd Gillaroo herd; 3rd Glassmullagh herd

Small Herd Best Heifer - 1st Linhill herd; 2nd Croft herd; 3rd Roscor herd

Best Small Herd Overall - 1st Croft herd; 2nd Linhill herd; 3rd Glassmullagh herd

Large Herd Section

Large Herd Best Brood Cow - 1st Mullaglass herd; 2nd Craigfaddock herd; 3rd Cooper herd

Large Herd Best Stock Bull - 1st Cherryvalley herd; 2nd Mullaghglass herd; 3rd Ballaghneed herd

Large Herd Best Junior Bull - 1st Mullaglass herd; 2nd Cherryvalley herd; 3rd Cooper herd

Large Herd Best Bull Calf - 1st Ballaghneed herd; 2nd Craigfaddock herd; 3rd Finn herd

Large Herd Best Heifer Calf - 1st Cherryvalley herd; 2nd Mullaglass Herd; 3rd Craigfaddock

Large Herd Best Heifer - 1st Cherryvalley Herd; 2nd Craigfaddock herd; 3rd Ballaghneed Herd

Best Large Herd Overall - 1st Cherryvalley herd; 2nd Mullaglass herd; 3rd Finn herd

Commercial Herd Section

Champion Commercial herd - Fitzsimmons family, Bawnforth

Reserve Commercial herd - Kenny Hopper

The Club greatly appreciates the ongoing support of the judges and members at various Club events throughout the year. Please follow NI Beef Shorthorn Club on Facebook for information on upcoming events. New members are always welcome - membership forms can be obtained by emailing [email protected].

1 . Small Herd Category Prizewinners.JPG Prizewinners from the small herd category (from L- R) Emmett McNulty - Gillaroo Herd, Tommy Beirne (judge), Leanne Green (Derriaghy), JP McFadden, (Linhill herd), Richard & Isaac Henderson (Croft), Kyle Hopper (Aghalun), Stephen Keenan (Roscor), William Burleigh (Benaughlin), Ian Stewart, Glassmullagh herd Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Commercial Category Prizewinners.JPG Commercial Category Prizewinners (L-R) Tommy Beirne and Patrick Beirne (judges),Tom and Barry Fitzsimons, Kenny Hopper, William Burleigh, Laura and Sophie Bailie. Photo: freelance Photo Sales