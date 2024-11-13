As is now customary a roast dinner of “Croobview” Shorthorn Beef was followed by the presentation of awards for the annual herd competition.
This year the competition judging was in the capable hands of Tommy and Patrick Beirne from County Leitrim. After four long days of judging and many miles covered the judges were very impressed with the standard of cattle across all categories and commented on the strength of entries both from newer and more established breeders.
Champion large herd and overall Champion Herd for 2024 was the Cherryvalley Herd owned by Dr Peter Fitzgerald and managed by Mervyn Robinson. The Club wish Cherryvalley every success as they go forward to represent Northern Ireland in the National Herd Competition.
The Champion small herd for 2024 was Croft Shorthorns owned by Richard Henderson.
The commercial herd category was won by the Fitzsimons family, Bawnforth, Ballynahinch with Kenny Hopper, Cookstown as reserve.
Summary of results
Small Herd Section
Small Herd Best Brood Cow - 1st Croft herd; 2nd Linhill herd; 3rd Derriaghy herd
Small Herd Best Stock Bull - 1st Derriaghy herd; 2nd Benaughlin herd; 3rd Croft herd
Small Herd Best Junior Bull - 1st Aghalun herd; 2nd Gillaroo herd; 3rd Roscor herd
Small Herd Best Bull Calf - 1st Glassmullagh herd; 2nd Derryinch herd; 3rd Benaughlin herd
Small Herd Best Cow Family - 1st Croft herd; 2nd Glassmullagh herd; 3rd Gillaroo herd
Small Herd Best Heifer Calf - 1st Benaughlin herd; 2nd Linhill herd; 3rd Fortview herd
Small Herd Best Group of Heifers - 1st Croft herd; 2nd Gillaroo herd; 3rd Glassmullagh herd
Small Herd Best Heifer - 1st Linhill herd; 2nd Croft herd; 3rd Roscor herd
Best Small Herd Overall - 1st Croft herd; 2nd Linhill herd; 3rd Glassmullagh herd
Large Herd Section
Large Herd Best Brood Cow - 1st Mullaglass herd; 2nd Craigfaddock herd; 3rd Cooper herd
Large Herd Best Stock Bull - 1st Cherryvalley herd; 2nd Mullaghglass herd; 3rd Ballaghneed herd
Large Herd Best Junior Bull - 1st Mullaglass herd; 2nd Cherryvalley herd; 3rd Cooper herd
Large Herd Best Bull Calf - 1st Ballaghneed herd; 2nd Craigfaddock herd; 3rd Finn herd
Large Herd Best Heifer Calf - 1st Cherryvalley herd; 2nd Mullaglass Herd; 3rd Craigfaddock
Large Herd Best Heifer - 1st Cherryvalley Herd; 2nd Craigfaddock herd; 3rd Ballaghneed Herd
Best Large Herd Overall - 1st Cherryvalley herd; 2nd Mullaglass herd; 3rd Finn herd
Commercial Herd Section
Champion Commercial herd - Fitzsimmons family, Bawnforth
Reserve Commercial herd - Kenny Hopper
The Club greatly appreciates the ongoing support of the judges and members at various Club events throughout the year. Please follow NI Beef Shorthorn Club on Facebook for information on upcoming events. New members are always welcome - membership forms can be obtained by emailing [email protected].
