Choice of bulls from three breeds in Dungannon

​Next Tuesday, 19th December, three breeds of dairy bulls will be offered of sale in Dungannon Pedigree sale.

Frida EX 94

​Lot 1, Inch Leon has a Friesian sire and is bred from the noted international Holstein Dellia family.

His dam, Inch Chad Dellia Ex 91 has given 10374 kgs 5.86%bf 3.49% protein and is pictured.

Leon is full brother to Inch Land, a leading sire in Genus Stud and Inch Landmark in the Lisnabreeny herd.

Inch Chad Dellia

Another brother,Inch Daryl is in Ballycrochan Herd.

Lot 2, Inch Pete, is a Holstein Friesian out of Inch Cashmoney Nina Ex 91 who has already given 83 tons 4.22bf 3.25 protein in eight lactations with very tight average calving interval of only 345 days and low SCC of only 26.

Lot 3, Inch Volvo,is a Swedish Red sired,Vimo,bred from the imported, Inch Frida EX 94 (pictured). She has given 77 tons 5.18% bf 3.46% protein in eight lactations.

These bulls will all meet the requirement to breed medium sized stronger productive cows with high fat and protein.

Details on INCH Herd Facebook or from James Cleland (07714250571) or Jim Morrison (007903337577).