Christmas crafting for Portglenone WI members

Once the cutting process was completed the items were painted and then proprietor Laura took them to be fired. Members chose the ones they wanted to keep and the remainder would be sold on the craft stall at the Christmas Fayre in the Wild Duck.
Later in the month at the Christmas fayre a large selection of crafts and baked goods were sold at WI stall and along with donations for refreshments and some generous individual donations, £1300 was raised for the charity Motor Neuron Disease.
At the January meeting memers were delighted to present a cheque to Stephen Thompson, chairman of the MND association.