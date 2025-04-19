Claire Sugden MLA: “We must protect the future of family farming in Northern Ireland”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Independent MLA Claire Sugden has commended the contribution of local farmers during Family Farm Day at Stormont, hosted by the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

The event highlighted the central role of family farms in Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector—an industry Ms Sugden described as “the beating heart of our rural economy.”

“Family Farm Day is an opportunity to celebrate the generations of hard work, care, and commitment that go into keeping Northern Ireland fed. It was uplifting to speak with farmers from across the country who are not only proud of what they do, but determined to protect it for the future.”

Ms Sugden said she was particularly concerned by the growing uncertainty around inheritance tax for family farms, and warned that a lack of clarity on Agricultural Property Relief could put farming families under serious pressure.

“The family farm tax issue is deeply concerning. Farmers should not be penalised for wanting to pass their land to the next generation. We must give them the security they need to plan ahead,” she said.

“Our agri-food sector is the largest in Northern Ireland. It’s not just an economic driver—it’s a way of life in many of our rural communities. We owe it to our farmers to ensure that policy reflects the realities they face, and that includes protecting succession and inheritance rights.”

“I will keep raising these concerns because farmers need to know we are listening. We cannot take them for granted. If we’re serious about food security, sustainability and rural prosperity, then we must support our family farms—now and into the future.”