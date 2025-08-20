Climate Action Plan public consultation events underway

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Members of the public have been urged to have their say on how Northern Ireland will address climate change as the first in a series of 10 public consultation events got underway.

Belfast City Hall hosted the consultation event on Northern Ireland’s first draft Climate Action Plan for 2023-27 which was launched in June.

With the 16 week consultation due to end on 8 October, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “In recent weeks and years, we have seen the damaging and costly impacts of climate change around the world and closer to home from flash flooding, wildfires, warmer seas and more frequent and severe storms. No section of society is immune but we can still collectively address it.

“The launch of the draft Climate Action Plan is a significant milestone for Northern Ireland that will inform how we reduce carbon emissions, grow our green economy, protect our environment and improve our health and wellbeing. It isn’t just a plan. It’s a roadmap towards a more sustainable future. Everyone in society will have a key role to play in delivering it. That’s why it is important we hear from you in the coming weeks because this is a challenge that will not just impact us but future generations.”

Public consultation events will be held over the coming weeks in Cookstown, Craigavon, Enniskillen, Ballymena, Newry, Ballynahinch, Omagh, Derry/Londonderry and Coleraine, enabling members of the public to learn about the draft action plan and help shape its policies and proposals to reduce carbon emissions.

An online consultation event was also held on 2 July with an additional online consultation event planned for 2 October.

Full details of the consultation events are available online where you can you register to attend.