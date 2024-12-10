Closing date extended: Competition to recruit Non-Executive Board members

The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is seeking to recruit Non-Executive Board Members (NEBMs) to the management boards of the Department and of its two agencies; the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and Forest Service.

The deadline for receipt of applications has been extended to 17:00 (UK time) on Wednesday 18 December 2024.

NEBMs play an important role on Departmental and Agency Boards by bringing an external and independent perspective to support and challenge officials. The external view brought by NEBMs can significantly enhance the corporate decision-making process and enables the Accounting Officer to gain assurance on governance and risk management issues.

Commenting on the launch of the competition, Katrina Godfrey, Permanent Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said: “Within DAERA and its agencies, we’re passionate about the work we do. This is an exciting opportunity to play a leadership role at board level, providing advice on strategic and operational issues and scrutinising and challenging performance so that crucial public services are delivered effectively and efficiently.

"We are particularly keen to attract people who share our commitment to public service and who can bring skills that complement and add to those already around the board table, particularly in areas such as commercial expertise, science, technology and innovation, corporate governance or talent management.”

David Reid, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Environment Agency said: “The external insights and perspectives of NEBMs adds significantly to the corporate decision-making process and I would encourage anyone who considers that they meet the criteria for the posts and feel that they want to make a positive contribution to the work of the Department and its agencies to apply.”

John Joe O’Boyle, Chief Executive of Forest Service said: “This is a valuable opportunity to use your talents and expertise to assist the running of a public body. We welcome applications from any candidates who believe they have the necessary skills and enthusiasm to make a real difference to decision-making and the wider work of the boards, whether experienced or first-time NEBMs.”

For more information on the role, or on how to apply, please follow this link: DAERA Non-Executive Board Member Recruitment

Alternatively, Telephone: 028 9127 9577 or Email: [email protected]