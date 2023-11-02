C&M Tumilty farm fly high at Markethill Mart with in-calf heifers selling to £8500
The full gallery of buyers witnessed flying trade from ringside and online bidders, with the heifers averaging £3830 (96% clearance).
All heifers presented were in-calf to easy calving Limousin bulls, including Eldernerry Galahad (EBY), Ewdenvale Ivor, Brooklands Marco and Loyal.
presale preparation for these specially sourced heifers included, BVD and Lepto vaccination schedules, mineral boluses for each heifer and a sexed semen insemination program which ensured 73% of heifers were carrying heifer calves.
The sale’s poster girl, lot 14, did not disappoint! The everyone had all been waiting to see go under the hammer, a mighty Charolais heifer carrying a heifer calf to Loyal, due 21st December, made a staggering £8500. Followed by a pedigree Limousin heifer, carrying a heifer calf to Ivor, selling for £6900.
£6800 was achieved for a former Allams breed calf champion. She is due at the end of November to EBY. A roan blue cross Limousin heifer carrying a heifer calf to Ivor due March 2024 sold for £5800.
Martin Tumilty and his team along with the Markethill Mart team, would like to sincerely thank the sale sponsors, each purchaser (many of whom were repeat customers) and everyone who attended the sale. Thank you for making the sale such a success again this year.