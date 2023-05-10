Co Antrim business fined for water pollution offences
The owner of a Co Antrim based Company BLK BOX Fitness Ltd of Monkstown Industrial Estate, Newtownabbey, has pleaded guilty to two counts of water pollution and fined a total of £5,000 plus £15 Offenders Levy at Laganside Magistrates' Court.
The pleas were entered under Article 7(1)(a) of the Water (Northern Ireland) Order 1999 (as amended by the Water and Sewerage Services (Northern Ireland) Order 2006).
During the incidents, which took place in May 2021 and August 2021, the Three Mile Water River was impacted for more than 1.5km.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The defendant was also ordered to pay £661.62 for re-stocking costs in respect of the fish kills which included 329 brown trout of multiple age classes.
Anyone wishing to report a pollution incident can call the 24 hour Water Pollution Hotline on: 0800 80 70 60.