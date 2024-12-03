Co Armagh farmer takes top place in suckler herd competition

The competition attracted significant entries from commercials breeders across the province. The Northern Ireland Charolais Club recognises the importance of producing quality beef and sought to promote and demonstrate the strength of a Charolais sire on the herd. The club encouraged entries from breeders who were focused on the promotion of the best and most sustainable Suckler Herds in Northern Ireland. With all herds producing commercial calves using a Pedigree Charolais Bull.

A special thanks to judge, Will Short, who took on the task of judging the herds. Will took into consideration several factors such as calving pattern, calving return and carried out an on-farm assessment before arriving at his decision.

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club acknowledged that they are indebted to all their sponsors for the competition. Results were announced at the club show and sale held in Swatragh Livestock Mart on 1st November 2024 and were awarded as follows.

The results were:

Overall winner and 1st place for Co Armagh, sponsored by Freeburn Farm Feeds went to Aaron O’Rourke.

1st place Co Tyrone, sponsored by Nugent Engineering went to Declan McKenna.

1st place for Co Antrim went to Brian Taylor, Belfast.

1st place for Co Down, sponsored by Norbrook went to Claire Ferris, Millisle.

1st place for Co Fermanagh, sponsored by Topstock went to Ryan, Alan & Conor Leonard, Enniskillen.

1st place for Co Londonderry, sponsored by Northern County Co-Op went to John & James McCluskey, Dungiven.

NI Charolais Club will be running their suckler herd competition again in 2025 and are also looking forward to their Spring Spectacular show and sale being held at Swatragh Livestock Market on Friday, 28th February 2025.

1 . herds 6.jpg Co Tyrone winner Declan McKenna pictured with judge Will Short, Nugent Engineering representative and NICC Rachel Davidson. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . herds 5.jpg Co Down winner Claire Ferris pictured with judge Will Short, NICC Secretary Rachel Davidson and British Charolais Chairman Jeremy Paynter. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . herds 4.jpg Co Fermanagh winners, Alan, Ryan & Conor Leonard pictured with Mark from Topstock and NICC Secretary, Rachel Davidson. Photo: freelance Photo Sales