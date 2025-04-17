Co Down dairy farmer benefits from CAFRE business group membership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dairy farmer Noel Savage farms outside Dromore, Co. Down. College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) dairying advisers caught up with Noel on a lovely spring day in early April.

160 October to April calving cows were grazing a field 1.6km away from the farmyard and performance on the day was 29.7 litres/cow from a concentrate input of 7kg.

Noel was a member of the old Banbridge Business Development Group and is looking forward to participating in the new programme of CAFRE Business Sustainability Groups (BSG’s).

Several significant changes have taken place on the Savage farm in recent years. In the past the herd was fed via a partial TMR, but Noel decided this was both time consuming and wasteful of feed, so he changed over to an easy feed system where all the silage is fed in blocks three times a week and the cows are fed concentrates on a feed to yield basis either by out of parlour feeder’s or in the milking parlour.

Significant investment has also been made in improving access to grazing ground to increase days at grass and increase milk from forage. To date 2km of cow tracks have been constructed and this has enabled the cows to access 28 hectares (70 acres) without having to cross a road or without requiring additional help. This year the cows were turned out on 17 March.

Great emphasis has also been placed on growing more grass and to this end the whole farm has been soil sampled and deficiencies in lime and/or phosphorous and potash have been addressed. Reseeding is carried out each autumn using a plough/power harrow regime and high yielding, highly digestible varieties are sown with particular emphasis being placed on similar heading dates.

Even in the difficult year of 2024, both grazing and cutting fields were reseeded. Noel measures grass using a rising platemeter to enable him to give the cows an accurate daily allocation and to identify when surpluses should be removed.

Nutrient planning is also an ongoing focus as Noel is aiming to grow 12 tonnes DM/ha while at the same time not wasting either chemical or organic manure. Grazing ground has all received 34 units/acre of protected urea and silage ground has received 3,000 gallons/acre of slurry applied via LESSE (dribble bar) and 80 units of protected urea.

Four cuts of grass silage will be taken using a forage wagon with first cut planned for the start of May. Last year first cut silage went in on the 1st May and was able to support maintenance plus 10 litres with cows milking well, holding condition and achieving good fertility performance.

Both physical and financial performance is measured and monitored using the CAFRE Margin over Concentrate App and the financial benchmarking programme. Both of which are free to BSG members.

Noel said: “This allows the performance of my herd to be compared to both previous years and also compared to other farms operating a similar system. This is helpful to gauge performance and sometimes to just give reassurance that what I am doing is working.”

As part of the old group, Noel feels that: “It helped with some of the changes and management decisions which have been made in recent years.”

Other farms have been visited by the group where members have had the opportunity to see and hear what other farmers are doing and perhaps learn something which can then be replicated on their own farm.

Noel concluded: “Farming can be a lonely enough existence, and I have enjoyed the opportunity to meet with other farmers on a regular basis and also have a bit of craic.”

CAFRE is currently recruiting for the new programme of Business Sustainability Groups. If you are a dairy farmer keen to improve efficiency, sustainability and profitability of your business then don’t miss this chance of joining the new groups, applications close at noon on Friday 2 May.

For more information visit the CAFRE website: www.cafre.ac.uk

Or click the following link to join: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-support/knowledge-transfer-programmes/business-sustainability-groups/