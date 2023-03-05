Co Down farmer benefits from using Valiant

Declan McCarthy and sons Eoin and James pictured with Brian McCarron, Genus ABS on the McCarthy farm at Newry.

This is certainly the case for Declan McCarthy who farms outside Newry in County Down alongside his father Michael and family. Declan comments: “I have been using the Valiant Foam Ultra and Valiant Everyday Ultra products from Genus ABS for many years now and it has enabled me to keep herd cell counts consistently low with antibiotic usage minimal.”

Paul Nunn Genus ABS Business Development Manager for Products remarks: “The bacterial challenge cows face can't be seen but it's there - both in the parlour and in the bedding in housing or out at grass between milkings. Just used before or after milking, Valiant can provide super protection for your cows! But if you choose to use it both pre and post milking, Valiant provides you with the ultimate reassurance. Using Valiant Foam Ultra before milking along with the post milking Valiant that best suits your system afterwards leaves you knowing you've done your very best for your cows!”

Valiant Foam-Ultra

Eoin, left, and James McCarthy hold a British Blue Fertility Plus heifer calf on the McCarthy farm at Newry Michael McCarthy and Brian McCarron Genus ABS also pictured

Valiant Foam-Ultra Is a pre dipping udder care product designed to be used before milking, it’s foaming action cleans more effectively than a liquid, providing a superior standard of pre-cleansing.

There are several key aspects:

Micro-bubbling foam action:

- This special foaming action gets into all the nooks and crannies on the skin surface, removing and attacking bacteria.

- The adhesiveness of Foam-Ultra helps it to cling to teats as soon as it’s applied, getting to work straight away.

- A unique three step skin conditioning system leaves teats soft, smooth and ready to be milked.

Valiant Foam-Ultra is available in 20 and 200 litre containers. It’s the ultimate purpose-built product for pre-milking teat disinfection and cleaning.

Valiant Everyday Ultra

Milking to Milking Protection

As well as providing massive bacterial reduction as soon as its applied, Everyday Ultra continues killing bacteria for at least 8 hours after milking. As a result, viable bacterial numbers on the teat as the next milking time approaches are hugely reduced, and consequently the cow faces less risk of infection.

Using Valiant Everyday Ultra at least twice each day creates an environment on the teat that is progressively less hospitable to bacteria, and as a result there is less danger to the health of your cows.

Valiant Everyday Ultra is available in 200 and 1000 litre units.

Brian McCarron, Key Account Manager for Genus ABS NI commented: “In addition to using Valiant products with great success for a long time, Declan McCarthy and his family have been using Genus genetics on their 280 cow herd for many years. Like many of our longstanding and valued customers, Declan has switched to using an all Sexcel and beef strategy with great success. Furthermore, all beef cattle are carried through to slaughter using the best British Blue and Angus sires in the Genus stud.