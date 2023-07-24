Maguire was previously convicted on 20 March 2023.

He was disqualified from keeping, owning, participating in keeping animals, being party to an arrangement under which animals are kept, from transporting and arranging transport of farm animals for two years. He also received three months' imprisonment suspended for two years, a £3,000 fine and was ordered to pay back £5,000 compensation to DAERA.

The case arose from the examination of tuberculosis reactor cattle from Mr Maguire’s herd at the slaughter plant.

stock image

Advertisement

Advertisement

Departmental inspectors noticed the TB testing sites on the animals’ necks were largely not typical tuberculosis reactions.

The TB test sites from nine animals were sent to a Veterinary Pathologist for post-mortem examination and in the opinion of the pathologist, the TB test sites from eight animals were interfered with to cause the atypical reactions.