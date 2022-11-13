Co Down farmer takes top place in suckler herd competition

The competition attracted significant entries from commercials breeders across the province.

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club recognises the importance of producing quality beef and sought to promote and demonstrate the strength of a Charolais sire on the herd. The club encouraged entries from breeders who were focused on the promotion of the best and most sustainable Suckler Herds in Northern Ireland, with all herds producing commercial calves using a Pedigree Charolais Bull.

A special thanks to judge, Albert Connelly, who took on the task of judging the herds. Albert took into consideration several factors such as calving pattern, calving return and carried out an on-farm assessment before arriving at his decision.

Overall Winner and 1st place in Co Down, Colin and Laura Maxwell pictured with judge Albert Connelly, Rachel Mulligan NICC Secretary and Andrew Dunne NICC PRO.

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club acknowledged that they are indebted to all their sponsors for the competition - SAFE, F.S. Herron, Topstock, Northern County Co-Op, Nugent Engineering and Bank of Ireland. Results were announced at the club show and sale held in Swatragh Livestock Mart on Friday, 4th November 2022 and were awarded as follows.

The results were:

Overall winner and 1st place for Co Down, sponsored by F.S Herron went to Colin & Laura Maxwell, Clough. 2nd place for Co Down was Aaron O’Rourke, Newtownhamilton.

1st place for Co Antrim, sponsored by Bank of Ireland went to Philip McConnell, Belfast and 2nd place went to Mark McConnell, Muckamore.

1st place winner for Co Londonderry, Kevin O'Kane pictured with sponsor Northern County Co-Op, judge Albert Connelly, Rachel Mulligan NICC Secretary and Andrew Dunne NICC PRO.

1st place for Co Armagh, sponsored by SAFE went to Dermott Kennedy & Sons, Tassagh and 2nd place went to Dawayne Litter, Portadown.

1st place for Co Fermanagh, sponsored by Topstock went to Davy Boles, Lisbellaw and 2nd place went to David Henderson, Enniskillen.

1st place for Co Londonderry, sponsored by Northern County Co-Op went to Kevin O’Kane, Greysteel and 2nd place went to John Campbell, Swatragh.

1st place for Co Tyrone, sponsored by Nugent Engineering went to Kieran Quinn, Strabane and 2nd place went to Richard McIlwaine.

Co Fermanagh winner, Davy Boles pictured with sponsor Topstock judge Albert Connelly, Rachel Mulligan NICC Secretary and Andrew Dunne NICC PRO.

NI Charolais Club will be running their suckler herd competition again in 2023 and are also looking forward to their Spring Spectacular show and sale being held at Clogher Valley Livestock Mart on Friday the 3rd March 2023.

1st place winners for Co Armagh, Dermott Kennedy & Sons, pictured with judge Albert Connelly, Rachel Mulligan NICC Secretary and Andrew Dunne NICC PRO.

Co Tyrone winner, Kieran Quinn, pictured with sponsors Nugent, judge Albert Connelly, Rachel Mulligan NICC Secretary and Andrew Dunne NICC PRO.