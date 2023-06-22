Life Beyond provides no cost emotional and practical farm mentoring assistance to grieving family members and those who have suffered loss.

The winning ticket holder was Tony Hegarty from Co. Down and he is walking away with £20,000.

Tony commented on the moment he found out saying: “I couldn't believe it when I got the call from Rural Support telling me I was the winner. It is just amazing for a young family like us. I don't think it's hit us yet but it’s going to be a tremendous help given the current cost of living pressures.”

George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP, Tony Hegarty raffle winner, Veronica Morris, Rural Support CEO, Victor Chestnutt, Life Beyond Steering Group Committee. Picture: Rural Support

From a raffle taking place at Balmoral to a life changing amount of money for a young family! The effects this raffle will be having not only on Tony the winner but all farming families who use the Life Beyond bereavement service will be massive.

Commenting on the success of the initiative, Veronica Morris, Chief Executive of Rural Support said: “Life Beyond is helping farming families across Northern Ireland to face unspeakable trauma and grief after bereavement and loss.

"We are absolutely delighted that a massive £64,150 has been raised through this raffle. We would like to sincerely thank everyone at ABP, not only in helping raise this amount, but in helping us to promote this programme to our farming community across Northern Ireland through their high profile presence at Balmoral Show.

"Every pound raised will go towards supporting bereaved farming families across Northern Ireland. ABP’s continuous support is also invaluable in the delivery of the programme. As one of the main patrons, ABP is a key contributor, helping to guide the programme through our Steering Group, and for that we are very grateful.”

Thanking everyone who purchased a ticket to help raise the much-needed funds, George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland said: “ABP is grateful to every individual who bought a ticket and by doing so helping to raise this fantastic sum of money in such as short space of time.

"The current cost of living crisis makes it particularly hard for charities to raise funds so I would like to acknowledge everyone’s generosity and the commitment of my colleagues at ABP who got behind this initiative with such enthusiasm and energy. Together they have helped make a difference to those farmers and farming families who benefit from this programme.”