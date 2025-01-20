Co-op announces £820K sustainability fund for British farmers

Co-op has announced a £820K sustainability fund for British farmers

​Co-op has announced further backing for British farmers with a new £820K fund to support sustainable farming efforts, building on the retailer’s long-term investment in UK agriculture.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This significant investment by the convenience retailer will see farmers directly rewarded for their efforts in reducing carbon emissions and promoting nature on their farms across beef, lamb and dairy sectors as part of two new sustainability projects.

Co-op was the first national UK grocer to have 100% of all its fresh and frozen chicken, pork, beef and lamb sourced from UK farms including when used as an ingredient, a commitment which began in 2014 and stands by still. The convenience retailer only sells British free-range eggs, milk and cream too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Hood, Managing Director at Co-op, said: “We know British farmers are facing many challenges and have seen firsthand the fear, anxiety and anger they are currently feeling. Backing UK agriculture is more important than ever - at Co-op, this means investing hundreds of millions every year to be one of the few UK retailers to be totally 100% British across meat, poultry and dairy throughout our own supply chain and committing support for farmers addressing the growing need for sustainability and climate resilience. We know our members and customers feel the same and they value being able to buy the high quality, British-sourced products they love.”

The £820k fund will be allocated across two key projects, with participating farmers able to access sustainability payments above the price they are already paid for their products.

The first project will focus on the dairy sector and will see Co-op partnering with the Soil Association Exchange to support the 140 farmers in its Dairy Farming Group in reducing their carbon footprint and begin to baseline key nature indicators like biodiversity and soil health

Sustainability payments will be rewarded to the farms as part of the project, whilst farmers will be able to choose an action plan that works for them, with support from Soil Association Exchange advisors, which could include cutting fertiliser use, increasing fuel efficiency, and investing in solar energy.

The second project, Co-op’s Beef Sustainability Scheme will reward farmers for adopting on-farm sustainable practices and will be open to members of Co-op’s farming Group.