The announcement was made this afternoon by LMC Board member Joe Stewart OBE, LLB, JP.

In a statement Mr Stewart said: “Recognising the need for continuity I have appointed LMC’s Industry Development Manager and member of the Commission’s Senior Management Team, Colin Smith to act as interim Chief Executive for Livestock and Meat Commission NI effective immediately.

"For over a decade Colin has worked at the heart of the Commission’s business activities. His experience is important to LMC and our stakeholders during this period of transition.

"It is anticipated the new LMC Board will be appointed shortly. One of their first items of business will be the recruitment of a permanent CEO for LMC and it is foreseen an appointment to the substantive post will happen as soon as possible.”