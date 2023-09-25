News you can trust since 1963
Colin Smith appointed interim CEO at the Livestock and Meat Commission NI

LMC’s Industry Development Manager and member of the Commission’s Senior Management Team, Colin Smith is to act as interim Chief Executive for Livestock and Meat Commission NI effective immediately.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
The announcement was made this afternoon by LMC Board member Joe Stewart OBE, LLB, JP.

In a statement Mr Stewart said: “Recognising the need for continuity I have appointed LMC’s Industry Development Manager and member of the Commission’s Senior Management Team, Colin Smith to act as interim Chief Executive for Livestock and Meat Commission NI effective immediately.

"For over a decade Colin has worked at the heart of the Commission’s business activities. His experience is important to LMC and our stakeholders during this period of transition.

Colin Smith is to act as interim Chief Executive for Livestock and Meat Commission NI effective immediately. Picture: Cliff DonaldsonColin Smith is to act as interim Chief Executive for Livestock and Meat Commission NI effective immediately. Picture: Cliff Donaldson
"It is anticipated the new LMC Board will be appointed shortly. One of their first items of business will be the recruitment of a permanent CEO for LMC and it is foreseen an appointment to the substantive post will happen as soon as possible.”

Current LMC CEO Ian Stevenson is due to take up a post next month as CEO of the Dairy Council NI