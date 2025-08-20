Comber Road realignment scheme to commence

stock image

A developer road realignment scheme will commence on Comber Road, Dundonald at Millmount on Monday 25 August.

The road realignment is a result of planning conditions for a major housing and industrial site at the location.

A lane closure will be in operation for the entirety of the scheme with traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

A full road closure will be required towards the end the works to allow for carriageway surfacing, however, this will be programmed over a weekend to minimise inconvenience. The exact dates for the closure will be advised once confirmed.

The work has been programmed and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

The completion of the work by the end of October is subject to favourable weather conditions and further closures may be required, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: Trafficwatchni