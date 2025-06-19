Commemorative service of Remembrance & Thanksgiving held for farming community

This poignant event was held at St John’s Church of Ireland in Moneymore, on Sunday 8th June 2025.

“For most of us, bereavement will be one of the most difficult experiences we will ever encounter. Everyone’s experience of grief is different and there is no ‘right’ or ‘normal’ way to feel it, it comes to us all when someone close to us dies.

"Therefore, this commemorative event held by Rural Support in partnership with Embrace FARM allows loved ones to come together in a peaceful and safe environment to honour those who have passed away, so that we can reminisce and share our treasured memories together. It was an absolute honour to hold this service as strength and comfort can be gained from unity,” said Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support.

The service began with Rev Dr Iain Jamieson, Rural Dean of Church of Ireland Tullyhogue, welcoming everyone to the hallowed setting which was followed by opening remarks from former BBC Radio Broadcaster and Journalist Nicola Weir who also led the service throughout the event.

Several supporters from the agricultural sector also paid their respects within the ceremony by offering words of sympathy and comfort to the congregation, highlighting the impact of loss within the farm family has and how much their lives made a difference to all who had known them.

Speakers included George Mullan Managing Director of ABP and Chairperson of the Life Beyond Steering Group, William Irvine UFU President, Norma Rohan Founder of Embrace FARM and Pastor Billy Jones Dunsevrick Baptist Church and Life Beyond Sterring Group Committee Member.

A roll of honour was read out on this special occasion by Gyles Dawson, Director of Programmes at Rural Support as a tribute to those who are no longer with us but who are always in our hearts and thoughts. Robert Kidd, CEO of HSENI, alongside Olivia Monaghan, Rural Support Counselling Mentor, switched on the Tree of Life which allowed participants to write a message of hope and comfort in remembrance of their loved ones and place it upon the trees.

During this time of reflection, DAERA Minister Muir presented a floral wreath to the Kernohan Family as a mark of respect in remembrance of their loved one who passed away.

Rev David Turtle spoke candidly about the death of this father that took place a few years ago and how several years later, a personal item that once belonged to his father made him quite emotional once again. Thus, empathising that grief doesn’t fully go away. But neither does love. And grief is, in many ways, the shape that love takes when someone is gone.

Throughout this commemorative event, the Farmers’ Choir led the congregation with their elegant singing, bringing clarity and joy to the words that were being sung. Pupils from Moneymore Primary School also paid homage to the farming community by signing ‘This Little Light of Mine’ which echoed throughout the hallowed building.

Closing prayers were then made by Rev Dr Iain Jamieson, Rev David Turtle and Rev Fr Con Boyle.

Melissa Wylie, Farm Support and Therapeutical Services Programme Manager commented: “Our remembrance service holds deep emotional, social, and psychological importance for many people within the farming community. It brings people together who are feeling a similar loss and that shared experience provides a sense of support and connection, which can be incredibly healing. It also provides a structured time and place to cry, remember, speak, or even just sit with feelings, which gives people permission to grieve in a way that everyday life often doesn’t. It is a privilege to oversee our Life Beyond bereavement support programme and play a part within this poignant event.”

If you were unable to attend this Service of Remembrance, you can watch the full service on the Rural Support YouTube Channel via the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_C-2k1B54UU

If you would like to find out more about the Life Beyond programme or other services and programmes available at Rural Support, please visit the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone their FREEPHONE confidential Support Line on 0800 138 1678 available Mon-Fri 9am-9pm.

