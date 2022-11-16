Comment: We must look forward

And the only solution to the economic challenges confronting the industry is for everyone involved to put their shoulders to the wheel and start pushing.There is no doubt that the great outdoors remains the most natural environment in which to keep ruminant livestock.

Despite current fertiliser prices, grazed grass and silage remains the cheapest form of feed for ruminant livestock.

Dairy, beef cattle and sheep grazing contentedly in the fields sends out all the right messages to consumers about the way milk and lamb are produced in Northern Ireland.It is our strongest marketing image and we must never lose sight of this fact.Indeed, any steps that we can take as an industry to enhance this status in the eyes of consumers must be taken.

Comment

It is interesting to note the way farmers in Scotland’s National Parks are now using their newly gained status in order to essentially ‘brand’ their produce. The purpose of this editorial is not to espouse the National Park concept but rather to highlight, once again, the public’s growing interest in food production practises.There is now little doubt that the average man and woman in the street is prepared to pay that little bit extra for food which he or she believes has been produced under the highest possible welfare and environmental standards.Many academics now believe that it should be possible for the agri food sector to increase its overall share of total consumer spending, provided farmers openly embrace the tenets of environmental protection and welfare friendly production practises.But farmers must achieve this while, at the same time, striving to increase the output from their land.