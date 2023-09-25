Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The day was designed to show how a change to Beef Shorthorn genetics have helped him improve his business with the event focusing on key aspects of breeding and herd management.

For Mr Fitzsimons a change to Beef Shorthorn cattle came about because of his desire to ease workload and ensure a sustainable business for future generations.

“We were running a herd of Continental cross sucklers and while they were delivering great carcasses, there were several issues which were hindering the business,” he explained.

Listening intently at the open day. Pic: Agriimages

“Principle among those was fertility and an ever-increasing calving interval. Added to this, we were struggling to finish bullocks at much under 30 months on our largely grass-based system and that meant extra costs on the business with cattle being on-farm longer than we wanted,” explains Mr Fitzsimons who farms with help from his son Craig and grandson Tom.

"Whether it is bullocks or heifers, Shorthorn bred cattle are usually finished by 24 months. As a spring calving herd this means that we don’t have them here for a third summer grazing at grass and that’s a significant improvement, meaning we can close grass off for silage sooner, making better quality forage. It also means we can, potentially, carry a few more cows on the same acreage, making for a more efficient herd.”

The highlights of the day were the opportunity to walk around the award-winning commercial herd of Beef Shorthorns and the auction for the Club’s charity, Macmillan Nurses. Topping the bill in the auction was a ¾ Bred Beef Shorthorn year-old heifer calf which was kindly donated by the Bawnforth Herd which sold for an astonishing £2,500.

Beef Shorthorns at Bawnforth

Reduced Slaughter

+

Reduced Calving Interval

+

1.5 cows for every previous one

+

Less concentrates required

=