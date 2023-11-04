Brian and Linda Cowan’s renowned Owenskerry Dairy Goat herd is found just outside Fivemiletown.

This 60ac farm is somewhat of a novelty, as one of the few commercial goat dairy herds in the whole of Northern Ireland. The Cowan’s milk around 260 goats.

All the milk from Owenskerry is supplied to Strathroy Dairies.

They market full cream and semi-skimmed goat milk after pasteurising, standardising and homogenising it.

Goats from the Owenskerry herd. Pic: Lee Maginnis

The kid goats have their own snug house and with the use of colour coding, are fed colostrum from their own mother for two to three days before they go onto Novalam milk replacer.

Linda has found this product produces the best results. The kids are introduced to solid food early to encourage rumen development.

They have free access to their milk for up to eight weeks before it is reduced, encouraging them to avail of concentrate and hay. Surplus kids are sold on to other herds.

Rather than pedigree, Owenskerry Herd is seeking to breed quality milkers and good udders, predominately Saanen and Toggenburg.

The Owenskerry herd is based in Fivemiletown. Pic: Lee Maginnis

Linda explained that Toggenburgs tend to have better udders while Saanens give more milk, while they also make use of Alpine and Anglo Nubian.

There are three groups of breeding females, each group kidding at different times of the year to ensure continuity of milk supply.

Artificial lighting is used in winter to keep them cycling. Owenskerry is an indoor herd which is milked twice a day.

Brian explained that a dairy nanny would have an average of three lactations. 3L of milk per day is a good average with some giving up to 5L of milk a day, but others as low as 2L.