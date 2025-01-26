Commodity Watch: Book now for arable conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Agronomy and Business Management Conference for Arable Growers CAFRE, Greenmount Campus, Antrim Thursday 6th February 2025 9.00am – 4.00pm

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union, Ulster Arable Society and College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise are pleased to announce that bookings for the upcoming arable conference open.

This is an all-day conference that will provide arable growers with an update on current agronomy and business management issues, taking place on Thursday 6 February in CAFRE Greenmount College.

To book your place please register on the UFU website. Tickets are £35 (£40 if booked after 30 January 2025).

Deputy president Glen Cuddy

9.00am: Registration

SESSION 1

9.30am Welcome and Chairperson’s Address

9.40am Keynote Address

9.50am NI Agriculture Policy Rosemary Agnew (DAERA)

Rosemary is Policy Director and responsibilities include leading on the development of a future agriculture policy.

10.20am Questions and Answer session

10.30am - 11.10am: Break

SESSION 2

11.10am Soil Fauna and Integrated Pest Management Archie Murchie

(AFBI)

Archie has worked on a wide range of issues including biological control of pests in arable crops, targeting and monitoring of pesticides and integrated pest management.

11.40am Carbon Footprint of Irish Tillage John Spink (Teagasc)

John is based in Oak Park Carlow leading on crop physiology of arable crops covering a wide range of management decisions on variety choice, fertiliser use and crop protection.

12.10pm AFBI-PhD students Research Update

Students will share research projects currently being progressed within AFBI.

12.40pm - 2.00pm: Lunch

UAS AGM

1.00pm - 1.50pm: Lunchtime Seminar

SESSION 3

2.00pm A Farmer’s Thoughts Richard Gilpin (Gilfresh)

Richard is a third generation farmer and after qualifying as an engineer changed his career path into horticulture and joined the family business growing, processing and packing vegetables for retail.

2.30pm Robotics in Arable Thomas Beach (Autonomous Agri Solutions)

Tom is a visionary leader and entrepreneur with expertise in agriculture technology transforming farming practices through cutting-edge robotics an automation.

3.00pm Panel Discussion David Wright (Irish Farmers’ Journal editor)

David will facilitate panel discussion.

3.45pm - 4.00pm: Conference close

Attendees please note that photographers will be taking general photographs of the audience throughout the day for post event publicity. If you have any issue with your photograph being used for these purposes please speak to any of the CAFRE staff on the day.

Glenn Cuddy UFU Deputy President and member of the UFU UAS CAFRE conference organising committee said “this is a great opportunity for growers to come together and engage with professionals from across the sector. The lineup of speakers will share DAERA policy direction for the sector, AFBI scientific knowledge, and give a glance into how a local farm business operates, alongside an opportunity to discuss new technologies and use of robotics within arable and horticulture production. The conference organisation committee organisations (UFU UAS & CAFRE) look forward to meeting the growers at our 13th Annual Arable Conference.