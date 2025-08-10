Commodity Watch: The importance of NI specific data for peatlands

​Efforts to refine the way we calculate greenhouse gas emissions from peatlands have revealed a new story for Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Known for storing vast amounts of carbon, peatlands have historically been considered significant greenhouse gas emitters. However, research from Ulster University and other institutions is challenging assumptions based on global averages that may not accurately reflect the unique characteristics of Northern Ireland’s peatland ecosystems, reiterating the need for further research.

One size doesn’t fit all

The lowland raised bogs and upland blanket bogs in Northern Ireland differ significantly in climate, hydrology, vegetation and land use compared to other parts of the UK. As a result, applying the standard Tier 1 emissions factors from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which use globally averaged data, may overestimate emissions from these landscapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmers visiting Glenwherry Hill farm in February to view peatland management works and carbon monitoring.

According to initial findings, Tier 1 values may not reflect the actual carbon dynamics occurring in NI peatlands, and so far, have shown that they likely overstate emissions. The more accurate Tier 2 approach which uses region-specific data, is now a key strategy for researchers and policymakers alike.

Carbon sinks or carbon sources?

Peatlands are characterised by their high organic carbon. Under waterlogged conditions, plant material does not fully decompose, trapping carbon in the soil.

However, when the water table drops, the organic matter is exposed to oxygen causing it to break down, releasing carbon dioxide (CO₂) through gaseous exchange or as runoff in the form of dissolved and particulate organic carbon. Additionally, wetter doesn’t always mean better as excess water can lead to increased methane production, so it is necessary to find a balanced approach when considering peatland hydrology.

In an attempt to refine peatland emissions factors and understand these dynamics, Ulster University installed a greenhouse gas (GHG) flux tower at Glenwherry Hill Farm. Promising early data shows that the monitored hill may be acting as a carbon sink; sequestering more carbon than it emits, contrary to what was initially expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although this may be in part due to a particularly wet summer, more years of data are needed before we get a clearer picture.

The policy challenge

In Northern Ireland, 242,600 hectares of peatland exist, and details on intervention and management targets remain unpublished in the forthcoming Peatland Strategy.

Currently, peatland emissions are estimated to contribute around 10% of NI’s total emissions. However, these figures are largely based on outdated data or data from other parts of the UK. New site-based monitoring across a range of bog types including grazed, semi-natural, and areas with interventions, indicates that NI peatlands may not be the emitters once thought, with grazed bogs showing signs of net carbon sequestration.

Bridging the gaps

While there’s momentum with flux towers, PhD projects, new mapping, and a practitioner network already underway, long term monitoring, data and analysis is needed to capture a true picture of what is happening within our varied peatland ecosystems. Scientists are calling for more studies to capture seasonal and hydrological variability, species specific emissions data, ecological diversity and larger site coverage, aiding in our development of Tier 2 factors. Developing Tier 2 emissions factors specific to Northern Ireland is seen as essential. Doing so would not help provide a better evidence base needed to guide peatland management.

Open day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAFRE Hill Farm are having an open day on 3 September, with talks on hill sheep and habitat management, peatland carbon emissions, peatland management; planning and implementation and Suckler Cows and Habitat recovery. You can book to attend on the CAFRE Events page online, www.cafre.ac.uk/events/cafre-teagasc-hill-farm-open-day//.