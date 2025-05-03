Complete clearance as Limousin bulls sell to a top of 8,200gns

Following a complete clearance, auctioneer Graham Loughery confirmed that 30 bulls sold to level at £5,225 per head – an increase of £1,186 on last year. Two heifers averaged £4,935 each.

Topping trade at 8,200gns was the eighteen-month-old Bernish Uriah bred by NI Limousin Cattle Breeders’ Club chairman, Kieran McCrory from Sixmilecross, County Tyrone. Sired by the 25,000gns Glenrock Redemption, this second prize winner comes from one of the herd’s leading cow families. His dam, Bernish Libbyfortune, is a daughter of the 32,000gns Millgate Fame. The sale leader carries two copies of the F94L myostatin gene and was snapped up by suckler herd owner Desmond Fulton from Ballymoney, County Antrim.

The day’s second highest bid of 7,500gns was paid to Howard McFarland, Trillick, County Tyrone for the senior champion Rahoney Umpire. A twenty-month-old Gunnerfleet Lion son, his dam is the home-bred Rahoney Melissa, a daughter of the 29,000gns Ampertaine Abracadabra. Carrying a mix of F94L and Q204X genes, he sold to PL McKeag from Millisle, County Down.

The pre-show was kindly sponsored by Fane Valley Stores, and judged by Trevor Shields from the 60-cow Glenmarshal Herd at Kilkeel, County Down. He awarded the supreme overall championship to the male and intermediate champion, Eniver Undone exhibited by Michael McKeefry, and son Kian, from Coleraine, County Londonderry. This was the McKeefry family’s second successive Limousin championship at Ballymena.

This eighteen-month-old entry was sired by the 70,000gns Ampertaine Magnum – reserve intermediate champion at Carlisle in October 2017. His dam is the Plumtree Fantastic daughter, Eniver Polly – one of 17 cows on the herd; while his grandam Eniver Julie has sold sons to a top of 12,000gns at Carlisle.

The supreme champion has F94L and Q204X myostatin genes, and sold for 6,500gns to RM Sterritt, Drumbanagher, Newry, County Down.

Judge Trevor Shields said: “The champion is well put together. He is long and clean, has a lovely temperament and a great backend.”

Following close behind at 6,400gns was Kieran McCrory’s fourth placed Bernish Umberto. Another Glenrock Redempton son, his dam is the Foxhillfarm Ourbest daughter, Bernish Superbabe. This eighteen-month-old bull has F94L and Q204X genes, and sold to A Harley from Plumbridge, County Tyrone.

Next best at 6,000gns was the reserve male and reserve supreme champion, Carmorn Undi bred by Francis and Frank McAuley, Toomebridge, County Antrim. A seventeen-month-old Claddagh McCabe son, his dam is the home-bred Rocky daughter, Carmorn Mistletoe. This bull has a F94L and Q204X myostatin pairing, and sold to Messrs J and K Lennox from Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Trevor Shields added: “The reserve champion is another very correct bull with great breed character.”

Joan Gilliland, and niece Kim Montgomery, from Antrim, sold four bulls from the noted Ballyrobin Herd to average £4,856 per head.

Leading their line-up at 5,800gns was the third prize Ballyrobin Unclejim. This twenty-one-old Lynderg Herd son was bred from the Lowerffrydd Empire daughter, Ballyrobin Navara. He has NT821 and F94L genes and sold to WR Wilson from Ballymena, County Antrim.

Five lots sold for 5,200gns each. First to sell was Kieran McCrory’s Goldies Terence son, Bernish Ugo, bred from the Gunnerfleet Lion daughter, Bernish Rihannajuli. He has double F94L myostatin genes and joins G and A O’Loan’s herd at Martinstown, County Antrim.

Three bulls from Kieran McCrory’s Bernish Herd averaged £6,930 per head.

Marty and Ronan McGurk, Cookstown, realised 5,200gns for the reserve junior champion, Birchwood Vibrant. This fifteen-month-old Ampertaine Progressive son has double F94L myostatin genes, and was bred from the Ampertaine Metric daughter, Birchwood Sparkle. He was a first prize winner at the NIYLB Rising Stars Calf Show in March. This bull was secured by online bidder, PJ McWilliams from Donaghmore, County Tyrone.

Newhillfarm USA, an eighteen-month-old bull bred and exhibited by Messrs McPolin from Cabra near Newry, County Down, sold for 5,200gns to JA Fleming, Downpatrick. A Lynderg Rembrant son, his dam is the Kaprico Eravelle daughter, Newhillfarm Michelle. This third prize winner has double F94L genes.

The Rodgers family from Dromore, County Down, sold the second placed Draperhill Verstappen for 5,200gns. He was a third prize winner at the calf show seven weeks ago. This fifteen-month-old bull was sired by Huntershall Rodman, and is out of a home-bred dam by Maraiscote Muddy. He has F94L and Q204X genes and sold to Trevor Campbell from Dromara, County Down.

Michael and Kian McKeefry’s third placed Eniver United also sold for 5,200gns to Robin Nicholson, Newtownabbey, County Antrim. This sixteen-month-old bull was sired by Whinfellpark Lomu, and is bred from the Plumtree Fantastic daughter, Eniver Nora. He has F94L and Q204X genes.

Howard McFarland secured the female championship with the nineteen-month-old Rahoney Ulicia. Sired by Whinfellpark Lomu, her dam is the Moloskey Ger daughter, Rahoney Shirley. This heifer has double F94L genes and sold in-calf to Lodge Hamlet for 4,400gns. She joins the Lisnacannon herd owned by M and A Millar, Rasharkin, County Antrim.

The reserve female champion Rahoney Unique sold to William Gabbie’s Hollowdene herd at Crossgar, County Down, for 5,000gns. This sixteen-month-old heifer is by Whinfellpark Lomu, and bred from Rahoney Princess. She has F94L and NT821 genes.

Results from the judging ring:

Championships

Male and overall supreme champion: Michael McKeefry, Eniver Undone. Reserve: C and F McAuley, Carmorn Undi.

Female champion: Howard McFarland, Rahoney Ulicia. Reserve: Howard McFarland, Rahoney Unique.

Senior male champion: Howard McFarland, Rahoney Umpire. Reserve: Richard Mowbray, Driot Umbro.

Intermediate male champion: Michael McKeefry, Eniver Undone. Reserve: C and F McAuley, Carmorn Undi.

Junior male champion: Victor and Stephen Keys, Ashview Umpire. Reserve: M and R McGurk, Birchwood Vibrant.

Classes

Class 1, senior bull – 1, Richard Mowbray, Droit Umbro by Ballyrobin Redbull; 2, Joan Gilliland and Kim Montgomery, Ballyrobin Uroar by Whinfellpark Lomu; 3, Joan Gilliland and Kim Montgomery, Ballyrobin Unclejim by Lynderg Hero; 4, McKenna Bros, Archies Ultra by Rathconville Eugene.

Class 2, senior bull – 1, Howard McFarland, Rahoney Umpire by Gunnerfleet Lion.

Class 3, senior bull – 1, Mark Stewart, Lenagh Umar by Plumtree Fantastic; 2, Kieran McCrory, Bernish Uriah by Glenrock Redemption; 3, M and J McPolin, Newhillfarm Unreal by Lynderg Rembrant; 4, M and J McPolin, Newhillfarm Underdog by Trueman Natkingcole.

Class 4, intermediate bull – 1, Michael McKeefry, Eniver Undone by Ampertaine Magnum; 2, Joan Gilliland and Kim Montgomery, Ballyrobin Upperclass by Ballyrobin Joop; 3, M and J McPolin, Newhillfarm USA by Lynderg Rembrant; 4, Kieran McCrory by Bernish Umberto by Glenrock Redemption.

Class 5, intermediate bull – 1, C and F McAuley, Carmorn Undi by Claddagh McCabe; 2, Michael Diamond, Pointhouse Uragent by Goldies Jackpot; 3, Brian and Cahir McAuley, Larkhill Umbro by Whinfellpark Lomu.

Class 6, junior bull – 1, Victor and Stephen Keys, Ashview Umpire by Plumtree Fantastic; 2, MJ Conway, Craigatoke Ultrasound by Ampertaine Elgin; 3, Michael McKeefry, Eniver United by Whinfellpark Lomu.

Class 7, junior bull – 1, M and R McGurk, Birchwood Vibrant by Ampertaine Progressive; 2, Rodgers Family, Draperhill Verstappen by Huntershall Rodman; 3, Charlotte Martin, Charlottes Victor by Whinfellpark Lomu; 4, MJ Conway, Craigatoke Victor by Ampertaine Elgin.

Class 8, junior bull – 1, Charlotte Martin, Charlottes Valentino by Elite Forever Brill; 2, MJ Conway, Craigatoke Valhalla by Wilodge Cerberus.

Class 9, Female – 1, Howard McFarland, Rahoney Ulicia by Whinfellpark Lomu; 2, Howard McFarland, Rahoney Unique by Whinfellpark Lomu.

Reserve senior champion was Richard Mowbray's Droit Umbro.

Howard McFarland's reserve female champion Rahoney Unique sold for 5,000gns

Michael and Kian McKeefry exhibited the male, intermediate and supreme champion Eniver Undone.