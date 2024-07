Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A seasonal entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 9th July sold to a good steady demand ensuring a complete clearance of all stock.

This week Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1140 for a 425kg Lim. (268) with a 320kg Lim. to £1020 a 270kg Ch. sold to £980 (£363) and selling to a high of £383 per 100kg for a 240kg Lim. to £920.

Weanling Heifers sold to £1100 for a 465kg Ch. with a 370kg Lim. to £1080(£292) and a 300kg Lim. to £900 (£300).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COWS & CALVES sold to £1690 for a Lim. Cow with Lim. Heifer Calf.

stock image

SAMPLE PRICES:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Fivemiletown Producer 425kg Lim. to £1140 (£268) and 320kg Lim. to 31020 (£319) Monea Producer 315kg Ch. to £1050 (£333) 330kg Ch. to £1050 (£318) 270kg Ch. to £980 (£363) 335kg Ch. to £870, 330kg Ch. to £870, and 285kg Ch. to £780. Newtownbutler Producer 240kg Lim. to £920 (£383) 285kg Lim. to £910 (£319) Tamlaght Producer 390kg B/B. to £880 and 275kg B/B. to £640.

SUCKLER OUTFITS

Lisnaskea Producer Lim. Cow with Lim. Heifer Calf to £1690.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea Producer 465kg Ch. to £1100, 420kg Ch. to £1080 and 365kg Ch. to £880. Fivemiletown Producer 370kg Lim. to £1080 (£292) 385kg Lim. to £1050 and 300kg Lim. to £900 (£300) Maguiresbridge Producer 360kg Ch. to £1000, 420kg Ch. to £980, 325kg Ch. to £870, 355kg Ch. to £850, and 330kg Ch. to £710. Lisnaskea Producer 375kg Sim. to £1000 and 400kg Lim. to £970. Lisnaskea Producer 380kg Ch. to £870. Newtownbutler Producer 310kg Lim. to £830.

Please note: Cattle sales as usual on Tuesday, 16th July.