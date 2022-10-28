Conservationist from Northern Ireland awarded Nuffield Farming Scholarship

Dr Jonny Hanson is based in Ballymena and founder of a conservation consulting and communications business. With experience as a farmer and as a big cat conservationist, his interests lie in the connections between conservation, agriculture and enterprise.

Having seen the reintroduction of several non-carnivore species across the UK and Ireland, Jonny is interested in exploring the options for large carnivore reintroductions. During his Scholarship he aims to understand and explore farmers’ perspectives on this and consider management options to ensure a successful coexistence.

Jonny will study ‘Large carnivore reintroductions to Britain and Ireland: Farmers' perspectives and management options’ for his Scholarship, which is generously sponsored by The Thomas Henry Foundation.

Jonny Hanson

The 19 Scholars, who come from across UK farming and rural industries, will seek inspiration and guidance from industry leaders, experts and pioneers as they undertake their studies.

“Over the past 75 years, Nuffield Farming Scholars have contributed immensely to the food and farming industry, leading the way during challenging times,” says Mike Vacher, Director of the Nuffield Farming Scholarship Trust.

“We have no doubt that our new Scholars will continue this tradition, offering both knowledge and leadership in their chosen topics. Coming from a range of sectors, they will investigate some of our most pertinent issues and explore new ways of meeting the future needs of the industry.

“Sharing knowledge and learnings will be more important than ever moving forward. Nuffield Farming Scholars not only become experts in their chosen topics, but leaders who are able to navigate change. This year’s Scholars have not only been chosen for the passion they hold for their topic, but also for their leadership traits and potential to shape the future of agriculture.”

Advertisement