Considering postgraduate study? Join CAFRE’s course webinar

Discover postgraduate study at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE). If you have graduated with a Honours Degree and are looking to advance your qualifications, consider studying for a Master’s Degree in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise. Our postgraduate programmes are offered in conjunction with Queen’s University Belfast, delivered at Loughry Campus, Cookstown.

Join us online to hear where a qualification could take your career. We are hosting a Postgraduate Courses Information webinar using Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, July 23 2025 at 1:00pm. Hear from staff, students and graduates about their experiences of the programme.

The course is tailored for individuals working in or seeking a career in the agri-food and rural business sectors.

The curriculum is designed to address real-world challenges and opportunities, covering key topics including business dynamics, planning and evaluating change management and sustainability leadership. Develop your skills and knowledge to lead and innovate in the agri-food and rural business sectors.

The course is a taught programme. Six modules are offered over one year of academic study or two years of part-time study. On successful completion of the modules, students undertake a project to complete the Master’s component of the course.

Course graduates have gained positions in the agri-food and rural business sectors, government departments and local councils. Typical career roles for graduates include marketing, human resources, communication, training and management.

Whether you want to add to your qualifications, change your career direction, or develop confidence to grasp new opportunities, study for a Master’s through CAFRE.

For more information visit the events section of www.cafre.ac.uk