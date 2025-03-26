Consultation launched on mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir has launched a consultation on proposals to make closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems mandatory in slaughterhouses throughout Northern Ireland.

Announcing the consultation, Minister Muir said: “I am pleased to launch a public consultation on mandatory CCTV coverage in slaughterhouses in Northern Ireland. Animal welfare is one of my top priorities and this proposal would bring Northern Ireland into parity with the rest of the UK, supporting my commitment to closing legislative deficits.

“I am aware that slaughterhouses in Northern Ireland operate to a very high standard, and nearly all have CCTV coverage in place. This proposal will supplement those high standards through three key aims; enhancing coverage by making CCTV mandatory in unloading, handling, lairage, stunning and the kill areas of the slaughterhouses; allowing unrestricted access to the CCTV recordings for officials; and requirement that all recordings are kept for 90 days.”

Whilst the Department recognises that the vast majority of industry will already meet the proposed requirements, the regulations, if introduced, will ensure that there is parity across all slaughterhouses.

The consultation closes on 20 May 2025 and DAERA welcomes views from interested parties. The document along with details on how to respond are available on the DAERA website at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations.