Consultation on Fourth Carbon Budget launched

stock image

DAERA has today launched a consultation on Northern Ireland’s Fourth Carbon Budget.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-week consultation will run from 28 July 2025 to 17 November 2025 and seeks views on the setting of the level of the Fourth Carbon Budget for Northern Ireland.

In launching the consultation the DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir MLA, said: “The setting of carbon budgets is an important step in ensuring that we have a gradual transition to net zero which can be done in a fair and just way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Following on from setting the first three carbon budgets in December 2024, which covered the period from 2023 to 2037, my Department is now seeking views on setting Northern Ireland’s Fourth Carbon Budget which would take us up to 2042.

"Whilst 2038 is 12 years away, it is important to set out a trajectory now, not only to meet the legal requirements set out in the Act, but to provide certainty to investors, businesses and to allow for gradual transition which can be delivered in a fair and just way as we work to reduce our emissions.

"Over the last few months, I have launched consultations seeking your views on Northern Ireland’s first Climate Action Plan and our third Climate Change Adaptation Programme.

"I acknowledge and appreciate the time and effort it takes to respond to these consultations. I am grateful to those who have engaged to date as your views and opinions are important to my Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This latest consultation is a further step in our climate change journey and I encourage all interested organisations, groups, and individuals to provide their views on this latest consultation."

The consultation can be accessed on the DAERA website at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/consultation-setting-northern-irelands-fourth-carbon-budget-2038-2042.