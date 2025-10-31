Consumer spending on meat in Northern Ireland up amid volume decline

Consumer spending on meat in Northern Ireland is up amid volume decline

New consumer data from the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) highlights that Northern Ireland households demonstrated steady spending on meat, despite purchasing slightly lower volumes overall in the year to September 2025.

While there was a 1.8% decline in total volume purchased, the estimated consumer expenditure on all meat in Northern Ireland reached £360.5 million during that same period.

The increase in overall spending has been attributed primarily to average price rises across meat categories, as consumers continue to adjust their purchasing behaviour amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

Red meat continues to represent a significant share of Northern Ireland’s meat market as consumers spent an estimated £152 million on beef and lamb, equivalent to 42% of all meat expenditure.

This spend reflects around 14.6 million kilograms of red meat purchased during that time.

Head of Market Intelligence and Data Management at LMC, Jacqueline Liddicoat, commented: “Northern Ireland consumers continue to demonstrate strong support for locally produced beef and lamb, even in a challenging retail environment. While overall volumes are down slightly, the value of red meat in household spending remains high, underlining the quality of these products and the trust consumers place in them.”

Beef remained the leading meat category among Northern Ireland consumers, generating £139.6 million in sales and representing approximately 13.4 million kilograms. It accounted for 38.7% of total meat expenditure during the year, a 1.5% increase on the previous year, underscoring the continued importance of beef in the local diet and its resilience amid changing shopping habits.

Lamb held a smaller share of the market, with around £3.50 of every £100 spent on meat going to lamb. Total sales reached £12.5 million, equivalent to roughly 1.2 million kilograms purchased. This represents a 16% year-on-year decline, driven by reduced purchasing frequency and smaller pack sizes among some consumer groups.

Across all meat types, total consumer expenditure increased by 0.5%, while spending on red meat recorded a slight decline of 0.2% over the same period. The data indicates that while consumers remain committed to including meat as a staple part of their diet, purchasing behaviour continues to evolve, with households opting for smaller quantities or fewer purchases per trip.

The Livestock and Meat Commission continues to monitor consumer trends closely and remains focused on promoting the nutritional benefits, sustainability, and provenance of Northern Ireland’s red meat industry.