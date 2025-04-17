Control noxious weeds now
Under the Noxious Weeds (Northern Ireland) Order 1977, ragwort, creeping thistle, spear thistle, broad leaved docks, curled leaved docks and wild oats are defined as noxious weeds.
DAERA has powers under the Order to insist that these weeds are controlled under notice and failure to comply with such a requirement could result in prosecution and/or Basic Payment penalty.
Owners and occupiers of land are also reminded that ragwort (also called ragweed or benweed) is poisonous and may cause illness and even death to livestock.
Noxious weeds should be controlled before they have had time to flower, seed and spread.
A factsheet giving information on the control of these weeds in grassland can be found on the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/control-noxious-weeds.
You can also obtain a copy by e-mailing Plant Health Inspection Branch at [email protected] .
Further advice on weed control can be obtained from a BASIS qualified agronomist or your CAFRE Crops Development Adviser.
Noxious weeds complaints and complaints involving invasive non-native plant species growing on agricultural land may be reported to DAERA at [email protected].