Cookstown families raise over £22k for Charis Cancer Care

The Millar and Black families were able to present a cheque of £22,600 to Charis Cancer Care

A Cookstown family have been overwhelmed by the support received for a recent fundraising venture.

On the 10th August, the Millar and Black families from Cookstown, hosted a family fun day in aid of Charis Cancer Care.

The idea for the event was sparked when Vivien approached the Millar family wondering if they would help her raise money for Charis, as 2024 would’ve been her late husband, Tom Black’s, 60th birthday year. Tom passed away from cancer eight years ago and Charis had provided the family with immense support from the moment he was diagnosed, therefore it only felt right to give back to the local charity.

The event was hosted at 13 Tullyboy Road, Moneymore, which began with a family funday. The machinery display, trade stands, stocking judging and petting farm, alongside the dog show attracted a huge crowd from across the province.

To conclude the day, a crowd of over 300 gathered for the BBQ and Barn dance, and a particular mention must go to the businesses which donated all items of food free of charge! The Matrimony Band serenaded the crowd and the dance floor was always filled. To add to the buzz, the raffle and auction of donated items from local businesses and individuals added over £7,000 to the total amount. The entire event was enjoyed by all, and plans for a 2025 event are being discussed.

The Millar and Black families were beyond overwhelmed by the support and encouragement and were able to present a cheque of £22,600 to Charis Cancer Care. They would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who volunteered to help steward the event and to every single person who made a donation.

Charis Cancer Care were beyond grateful for the donation, which will help the over 12,600 registered patients on their books.