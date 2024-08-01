Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Texel Breeders made their way to Clogher Valley Show this week for the annual show of Texels.

The judge for this year’s show was Malachy McMeel, Corry Hill Flock, Monaghan.

He chose his Champion from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen. This Aged Ewe exhibit is a 3rd crop Tullagh Dragon daughter with her dam the mother of the 13K shearling ewe soldat Lanark 2021.

Returning to the Corbo exhibits Mr McMeel awarded the Reserve Champion rosette to the Corbo Ewe Lamb. She is a 15K Mullan Game Changer daughter out of a 32K Hexel Fan Club dam.

The Reserve Champion Texel at Clogher Valley Show chosen by Judge Malachy McMeel from Adrian Liggett's Corbo pen.

Results

Aged Ram Class: 1 Jacob Henry

Aged Ewe Class: 1 Adrian Liggett; 2 Jacob Henry

Shearling Ewe Class: 1 Adrian Liggett; 2 Adrian Liggett; 3 Marcus Johnston

The Champion Texel at Clogher Valley Show chosen by Judge Malachy McMeel from Adrian Liggett's Corbo pen.

Ewe Lamb Class: 1 Adrian Liggett; 2 Ella Breen; 3 Liam Donohue

Ram Lamb Class: 1 Adrian Liggett; 2 Matthew Morrow; 3 Danny Murray

Champion: Adrian Liggett Aged Ewe

Reserve: Adrian Liggett Ewe Lamb

Special Prize: Jacob Henry Aged Ram