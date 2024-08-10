Corbo Flock Champion Texel at Clogher Valley
The judge for this year’s show was Malachy McMeel, Corry Hill Flock, Monaghan.
Malachy McMeel chose his Champion from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen
He chose his Champion from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen. This Aged Ewe exhibit is a 3rd crop Tullagh Dragon daughter with her dam the mother of the 13K shearling ewe soldat Lanark 2021.
Returning to the Corbo exhibits Mr McMeel awarded the Reserve Champion rosette to the Corbo Ewe Lamb. She is a 15K Mullan Game Changer daughter out of a 32K Hexel Fan Club dam.
RESULTS
Aged Ram Class: 1 Jacob Henry
Aged Ewe Class: 1 Adrian Liggett; 2 Jacob Henry
Shearling Ewe Class: 1 Adrian Liggett; 2 Adrian Liggett; 3 Marcus Johnston
Ewe Lamb Class: 1 Adrian Liggett; 2 Ella Breen; 3 Liam Donohue
Ram Lamb Class: 1 Adrian Liggett; 2 Matthew Morrow; 3 Danny Murray
Champion: Adrian Liggett Aged Ewe
Reserve: Adrian Liggett Ewe Lamb
Special Prize: Jacob Henry Aged Ram
