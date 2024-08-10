Corbo Flock Champion Texel at Clogher Valley

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Aug 2024, 16:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Texel Breeders made their way to Clogher Valley Show this week for the annual show of Texels.

The judge for this year’s show was Malachy McMeel, Corry Hill Flock, Monaghan.

Malachy McMeel chose his Champion from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen

The Reserve Champion Texel at Clogher Valley Show chosen by Judge Malachy McMeel from Adrian Liggett's Corbo pen.The Reserve Champion Texel at Clogher Valley Show chosen by Judge Malachy McMeel from Adrian Liggett's Corbo pen.
The Reserve Champion Texel at Clogher Valley Show chosen by Judge Malachy McMeel from Adrian Liggett's Corbo pen.

He chose his Champion from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen. This Aged Ewe exhibit is a 3rd crop Tullagh Dragon daughter with her dam the mother of the 13K shearling ewe soldat Lanark 2021.

Returning to the Corbo exhibits Mr McMeel awarded the Reserve Champion rosette to the Corbo Ewe Lamb. She is a 15K Mullan Game Changer daughter out of a 32K Hexel Fan Club dam.

RESULTS

The Champion Texel at Clogher Valley Show chosen by Judge Malachy McMeel from Adrian Liggett's Corbo pen.The Champion Texel at Clogher Valley Show chosen by Judge Malachy McMeel from Adrian Liggett's Corbo pen.
The Champion Texel at Clogher Valley Show chosen by Judge Malachy McMeel from Adrian Liggett's Corbo pen.

Aged Ram Class: 1 Jacob Henry

Aged Ewe Class: 1 Adrian Liggett; 2 Jacob Henry

Shearling Ewe Class: 1 Adrian Liggett; 2 Adrian Liggett; 3 Marcus Johnston

Ewe Lamb Class: 1 Adrian Liggett; 2 Ella Breen; 3 Liam Donohue

The Reserve Champion Texel at Clogher Valley Show chosen by Judge Malachy McMeel from Adrian Liggett's Corbo pen.The Reserve Champion Texel at Clogher Valley Show chosen by Judge Malachy McMeel from Adrian Liggett's Corbo pen.
The Reserve Champion Texel at Clogher Valley Show chosen by Judge Malachy McMeel from Adrian Liggett's Corbo pen.

Ram Lamb Class: 1 Adrian Liggett; 2 Matthew Morrow; 3 Danny Murray

Champion: Adrian Liggett Aged Ewe

Reserve: Adrian Liggett Ewe Lamb

Special Prize: Jacob Henry Aged Ram

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice