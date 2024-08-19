This year’s competition was judged by Mark Pilcher, owner of the 25-cow Gear Herd based at St Ives in Cornwall.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the NI Aberdeen Angus Club for inviting me to judge such a prestigious competition. It was a great honour!

“Thank you to everyone for the warm welcome and excellent hospitality, especially my ‘old mucker’ Robin Lamb who escorted me during the five-day judging stint. We covered almost 1,100 miles and it was great to see so many new and well-established herds taking part.”

Mr Pilcher added: "I had the privilege of judging a marvellous array of quality animals, managed in a variety of systems on both lowland and hill farms. I thoroughly enjoyed the task, but it was challenging trying to short-list the entries in the various categories. There was strong competition and the placings were very close in every section.

“I was particularly impressed with the bull and heifer calf classes, the futurity heifers and cow family groups. It was also encouraging to see a number of new entrants coming to the fore. Well-done to everyone!”

Club chairman Peter Lamb thanked Mark Pilcher for giving up his time to judge the 2024 competition, and presented him with a token of appreciation.

Results include:

Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club Cup for the best cow family: Robert and Keith Sufferin, Millicent family.

Richhill Cup for the best overall calf: Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Rochester A414.

Lisola Cup for the best stock bull: Keivn McOscar, Blelack Dark Magic X124.

Dartrey Cup for the best newcomer to the herd competition: Robin Irvine, Ballymoyer Herd.

Woodvale Cup for the best futurity heifer: Robin Irvine.

Best small herd – 1, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Herd, Strabane; 2, Robin Irvine, Ballymoyer Herd, Whitecross; 3, Sean Moore, Millbrae Herd, Derrynoose, Armagh.

Best medium herd – 1, Robert and Keith Sufferin, Tamneymullan Herd, Maghera; 2, Hylda Mills, Dartrey Herd, Scarva; 3, George and Alan Gregg, Bridgend Herd, Glarryford.

Best large herd – 1, Kevin McOscar, Island Farm Herd, Cookstown; 2, Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Herd, Moneymore; 3, Rory Best, Loughans Herd, Poyntzpass.

Best cow family – 1, Robert and Keith Sufferin, (Tamneymullan) Millicent family; 2, Kevin McOscar, (Island Farm) Pride family; 3, Sean Moore, (Millbrae) Blackbird family.

Best futurity heifer – 1, Robin Irvine, Ballymoyer Pippa Y112; 2, Noel and Daniel Willis, Portadown, Greenacres Toplass Y201; 3, Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Evana Y016.

Best bull calf – 1, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Rochester A414; 2, Alan, Emma and Hannah Topley, Tandragee, Hazelbank Vince A537; 3, Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Evolution A462.

Best heifer calf – 1, Robin Irvine, Ballymoyer Prudie A521; 2, Robert and Keith Sufferin, Tamneymullan A741; 3, James Mallon, Swatragh, Knockoneill Princess A511.

Best stock bull – 1, Kevin McOscar, Blelack Dark Magic X124; 2, Noel and Daniel Willis, Netherton Mr McLaren X983; 3, Alan and Lana Cheney (Lana) Trillick, Blackhaugh Lord Haydn V070.

Best newcomer – 1, Robin Irvine, Ballymoyer; 2, Alan, Emma and Hannah Topley, Hazelbank; 3, Andrew Fletcher, Rathmoss, Lisburn.

1 . Best stock bull prize winners, Daniel and Noel Willis, second; Kevin McOscar, first, were congratulated by judge Mark Pilcher, Cornwall; and club chairman Peter Lamb. Picture: Julie Hazelton Best stock bull prize winners, Daniel and Noel Willis, second; Kevin McOscar, first, were congratulated by judge Mark Pilcher, Cornwall; and club chairman Peter Lamb. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

2 . Chairman Peter Lamb and Judge Mark Pilcher with large herd prize winners, Kevin McOscar, first; Ivan Forsythe, second, and Hylda Mills, representing Rory Best, third. Picture: Julie Hazelton Chairman Peter Lamb and Judge Mark Pilcher with large herd prize winners, Kevin McOscar, first; Ivan Forsythe, second, and Hylda Mills, representing Rory Best, third. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

3 . Futurity heifer prize winners, Robin Irvine, first; Noel and Daniel Willis, second; Ivan Forsythe, third, with club chairman Peter Lamb, and judge Mark Pilcher, Cornwall. Picture: Julie Hazelton Futurity heifer prize winners, Robin Irvine, first; Noel and Daniel Willis, second; Ivan Forsythe, third, with club chairman Peter Lamb, and judge Mark Pilcher, Cornwall. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales