Make sure you have Gareth and Will Corries Leading Ladies Sale in your sights, as they have billed this year's selection of quality in calf commercial heifers as their best offering to date.

Another beauty carrying a heifer calf is Lot 17 at Corries Leading Ladies which takes place at Ballymena Mart on Tuesday evening 17th October. Pic: Agriimages

The Leading Ladies sale of 83 in calf commercial heifers takes place at Ballymena Livestock Mart on Tuesday evening 17th October, with the auction billed to start at 7pm.

The majority of the heifers included in the sale have been Ai'd with premier Limousin bulls, and all lots have been scanned and show due dates in addition to sex of calf. Gareth has been working hard behind the scenes to provide all the information buyers could possibly wish for, in addition to a successful synchronising programme which has resulted in a large number of heifers calving with a tight window. This is ideal for buyers as they can source heifers to suit in a batch, and ensure they are efficient in terms of management.

Many of the heifers are in calf to Ampertaine Lance who is a proven breeder of easy calved stock that goes on to prosper and top local markets. This year's suckled calf sales have seen customers of the Corries excel when selling progeny out of heifers sourced at previous Leading Ladies sales. These include an exceptional heifer sold through Saintfield Mart recently at £3000, the dam being a Corrie Leading Lady.

Any lots purchased for export will be tested following the sale to facilitate buyers from ROI or UK.