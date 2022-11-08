Corries Leading Ladies hit heights of £7000

The 116 lots that went under the hammer averaged £2470 for a total clearance, with strong demand for all heifers right from the start of the sale to the very last lot. Top end suckler producer Ivan Lynn forked out £5300 to secure a flashy Limousin for his Hillside Commercials enterprise based in Armoy. Peter McKeag always has an eye for a good heifer and he had several lots on his shopping list at Corries sale including £3850, £3550, and £3000 lots all due to the Limousin bull.