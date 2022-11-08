News you can trust since 1963
Corries Leading Ladies hit heights of £7000

Gareth and Will Corrie welcomed a large crowd to their annual Leading Ladies sale staged recently at Ballymena Mart.

By Libby Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 3:09pm

Prices soared to £7000 paid by Nugent Estates, Portaferry for a fantastic Limousin heifer, carrying to the Limousin bull.

The 116 lots that went under the hammer averaged £2470 for a total clearance, with strong demand for all heifers right from the start of the sale to the very last lot. Top end suckler producer Ivan Lynn forked out £5300 to secure a flashy Limousin for his Hillside Commercials enterprise based in Armoy. Peter McKeag always has an eye for a good heifer and he had several lots on his shopping list at Corries sale including £3850, £3550, and £3000 lots all due to the Limousin bull.

The Corries would like to thank all those who attended their sale, bid and bought heifers, and wish them every success.

