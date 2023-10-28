Corries Leading Ladies meet with fierce demand to £7200
Prices were led at £7200 for the much admired 3/4 bred British Blue heifer that had caused considerable presale interest. Out of an Empire cow, this lengthy heifer carries a heifer calf to Ampertaine Lance due at the start of the year. She was snapped up by Johnny Neill, Crossgar.
Hot on the heels of this at £7000 was another choice British Blue heifer purchased by Nugent Estates, Portaferry. Another favourite on the night, this lady tipped the scales at 910 kilos, and is due early January to Ampertaine Lance.
Selling at £5600 was a flashy homebred hybrid heifer out of Solwayview Montana and sired by Ampertaine Majestic. She sold to Ivan Lynn & Sons, Armoy.
Gareth was delighted with how successful the 2023 sale went: "We had a 100 percent clearance thanks to a combination of regular and new buyers.
"The 84 lots that went under the hammer averaged £3220, and ranged from £2400 to £7200. We would like to wish all of our buyers every success at calving, and we look forward to seeing calves out at the suckled calf sales next Autumn. We would also like to thank all those that helped in any way to ensure the smooth running of the sale."
All eyes are now on 2024 when Leading Ladies will be back for their autumn sale, bigger and better than ever!
Auctioneers: Ballymena Livestock Mart.