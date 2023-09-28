Corrie’s Leading Ladies Sale date announced
Gareth Corrie has just released details of his Leading Ladies in calf commercial heifer sale, with a brand new date confirmed of Tuesday evening 17th October, 7pm.
Regarded by many as a ‘must go to’ event Gareth and his father Will have built up a solid reputation in producing consistent quality when it comes to their annual sale, which is a trusted source for suckler herd replacements not just locally but further afield also.
This year’s sale will once again be staged at Ballymena Livestock Mart, with 90 head set to go under the hammer.
Full details of the sale will follow closer to sale date, with an online catalogue available on marteye.
For those who would like to view the heifers prior to the sale please contact Mark Reid 07710 562809.