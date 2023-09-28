Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Regarded by many as a ‘must go to’ event Gareth and his father Will have built up a solid reputation in producing consistent quality when it comes to their annual sale, which is a trusted source for suckler herd replacements not just locally but further afield also.

This year’s sale will once again be staged at Ballymena Livestock Mart, with 90 head set to go under the hammer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Full details of the sale will follow closer to sale date, with an online catalogue available on marteye.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...