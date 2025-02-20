Coundown on for upcoming sale of Aberdeen Angus and Beef Shorthorn cattle

Bill and James Porter extend a warm welcome to new and established breeders to this unique event with a top notch selection of service age bulls and high genetic females from their noted Old Glenort and Uppermill herds.

Pre-sale viewing takes place on Friday evening, 28th February from 5-8pm.

With import restrictions narrowing the genetic field for pedigree breeders, this sale is a “must go to” event with exciting new bloodlines being offered by the Porter Team for the very first time. They are noted for selecting the very best genetics, available to you at this elite auction. For those considering purchasing from the UK mainland and Southern Ireland cattle will be tested for export following the sale.

James Little from auction powerhouse Harrison and Hetherington is delighted to be selected as auctioneer: “We have forged strong links with breeders over the years in Ireland and couldn’t be happier to be linked with the Gill Hall sale. Having viewed the stock on farm we are confident that there will be Aberdeen Angus and Beef Shorthorn cattle to tempt buyers

given the exceptional quality married with the very best genetics within each breed.”

The catalogue features a strong selection of service age bulls from both breeds. These have been semen tested so buyers can bid with confidence. The hand picked entry of females includes several that ordinarily would not be considered to leave the herd, however James Porter has made the decision to sell a number of heifers from his very best cow families at this unique sale.

The sale takes place at Gill Hall Estate, Villawood Road, Dromore BT25 1LJ on Saturday, 1st March at 12 noon. Online bidding is available via marteye through H&H. Plan to attend the viewing evening on Friday, 28th February between 5-8pm.

For pre sale enquiries contact James Porter 07899936166 or James Little 07872840685.

1 . Lots 10 and 11 are sired by Haughton Levi P105 who was Balmoral Angus Champion 2016. He was selected by the Porters at Stirling when he was purchased for 20,000 guineas.JPG Lots 10 and 11 are sired by Haughton Levi P105 who was Balmoral Angus Champion 2016. He was selected by the Porters at Stirling when he was purchased for 20,000 guineas. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Invest in a new Beef Shorthorn bloodline with the in calf Uppermill females carrying to the magnificent Perfection of Skaillhouse (20,000 guineas).JPG Invest in a new Beef Shorthorn bloodline with the in calf Uppermill females carrying to the magnificent Perfection of Skaillhouse (20,000 guineas). Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . There are a selection of Beef Shorthorn bulls on offer from Uppermill including Lot 24 Uppermill Rockey 2nd SV who has soughts after Canadian bloodlines in his pedigree.jpg There are a selection of Beef Shorthorn bulls on offer from Uppermill including Lot 24 Uppermill Rockey 2nd SV who has soughts after Canadian bloodlines in his pedigree. Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales