Countdown is on to this year’s Castlewellan Agricultural Show

The Show offers a fantastic, fun day out for all the family, with something for everyone. It is a one-day celebration of local farming, food and rural life.

Visitors can expect a variety of livestock classes, with thousands of animals being judged; including beef, dairy, sheep, horses, ponies, donkeys, pigs, poultry, rabbits and cavies.

Attractions include the ever-popular showjumping, impressive dog agility, pony games and a family pet show. For younger visitors there is plenty to see and do, with children’s entertainment, bouncy castles, face painting and much more.

A great variety of trade stands means there is something to suit all tastes, from cosmetics brand B Perfect, top clothing retailers Auld Forge Clothing and Edinburgh Outdoor Wear, not forgetting high end farm machinery to browse. In the impressive Craft Village visitors will find local, homemade arts and crafts as well as original artwork by acclaimed artists.

Other highlights include the Home Industries marquee, where local schools get involved with some amazing displays. The Food Village offers tasty local produce and this year there is a larger Eco Village, promoting the environment and sustainability. There will also be cookery demonstrations throughout the day from top local chefs promoting the very best of local agri-food.

Attractions this year include Mourne Alpacas, Sheep Shearing in the Fleece Marquee, Model Farm Displays, Spinners & Weavers, NI Stick Makers, Seaforde Vintage Club Displays, Displays from PSNI & NIFRS, Castlewellan Integrated Choir and the popular Vintage Tea marquee returns, this year run by volunteers from RNLI Newcastle, to raise funds for this fantastic local charity.

The Show’s chosen charity of the year is OG Cancer NI, which was formed to benefit patients and families affected by Oesophago-Gastric cancer. A proportion from all catalogue sales will be donated to the charity.

The show has a range of musical acts performing on the main stage to delight the crowds, as well as dancing displays from the fantastic Jiving Gym and a new Jiving Competition. To end the Show there will be Tug of War from County Down Young Farmers. With all this and much more, it’s a day out not to be missed!

Castlewellan Show runs Saturday 19 th July, from 9am-6pm at Castlewellan Forest Park.

Discounted tickets can be purchased online now at castlewellanshow.com

1 . Sponsors and Supporters gather at this year's Castlewellan Show launch to officially kickstart the countodwn to this year's Show. Sponsors and supporters gather at this year's Castlewellan Show launch to officially kickstart the countdown to this year's Show. Photo: Brian Thompson Photo Sales

2 . Show Secretary Mary Valentine and Colin Boyd, Judge of the popular pet show and Castlewellan Show along with Lady the Cocker Spaniel at the Castlewellan Show launch. Show Secretary Mary Valentine and Colin Boyd, Judge of the popular pet show and Castlewellan Show along with Lady the Cocker Spaniel at the Castlewellan Show launch. Photo: Brian Thompson Photo Sales

3 . Members of East Down Pony Club attended the Show launch to showcase the exciting pony games taking place at this year's Castlewellan Show. Members of East Down Pony Club attended the Show launch to showcase the exciting pony games taking place at this year's Castlewellan Show. Photo: Brian Thompson Photo Sales

4 . Kyle and Janet Gibson of AR Marquees, Platinum sponsors of Castlewellan Show joined Mary Valentine, Show Secretary, Francis McAlinden, Show Chairman and Rodney Hamilton, Showground Manager at the launch. Kyle and Janet Gibson of AR Marquees, Platinum sponsors of Castlewellan Show joined Mary Valentine, Show Secretary, Francis McAlinden, Show Chairman and Rodney Hamilton, Showground Manager at the launch. Photo: Brian Thompson Photo Sales