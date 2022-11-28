Countdown to this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair

This one-day event organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) is a firm favourite in the agricultural calendar having established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry throughout Ireland.

Visitors to the Winter Fair will be able to watch top quality livestock compete for championship titles including the prestigious title of Supreme Interbreed Champion of the Show.

The RUAS is delighted to welcome Canadian livestock judge Pierre Boulet and Andrew Short from Omagh to judge the Dairy Stall & Trade Stand Awards. Over two hundred trade stands will be showcasing the latest technologies and innovations throughout the day.

Rhonda Geary, RUAS and Rodney Brown, Danske Bank look forward to this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair will again be streamed live online at www.winterfair.org.uk

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Operations Director commented: “The Royal Ulster Winter Fair continues to grow year on year and is a firm favourite in the agricultural calendar in the run up to Christmas.

"The one-day Show offers the chance to interact with dairy related trade exhibitors and hear about up-to-date technological advances, difficulties and solutions within the industry. It really is a pinnacle event for farmers and industry enthusiasts."

She concluded: “Once again we have the generous financial support of Danske Bank for the event. Their continued support is pivotal in making the Winter Fair the successful event it is year on year.

"We are extremely proud of the ongoing partnership between ourselves and Danske Bank as it highlights our own, and the bank’s support of the dairy industry.’’

Tickets can be purchased in advance of the Show online at www.winterfair.org.uk/buy-tickets.

Admission for adults £10, 12-18 years £8, seniors (over 65) £8, under 12’s free when accompanied by an adult.