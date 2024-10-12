Counter grass decline with fat supplementation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​As grass quality and availability decline into late season, appropriate supplementation will be required to safeguard against milk production decreases.

​Late season grass tends to be higher in fibre, which will help support milk fat, though with growth rates dropping off, availability of dry matter and energy will be reducing performance from grazing, with milk yield suffering as a consequence.

According to Dr Richard Kirkland from Volac Wimar Feed Ingredients Limited, supplementing with concentrates or other buffer feeds helps maintain energy intakes and cow performance.

“A good comparison of silages and concentrates at grass was undertaken a few years back at the Hillsborough site in Northern Ireland.

Dr Richard Kirkland of Volac Wilmar

"Rumen-protected fats should be considered in the buffer mix as highly-energy dense supplements providing around 2.5-times the energy of cereals and more megajoules per bite.

“A key difference to starchy cereals as a source of energy is that fats are not fermented in the rumen, so do not lead to the build up of acids and risk of acidosis, which can lead to poor feet and low milk fat.”

Dr Kirkland adds that it’s important to consider which type of fat supplement is most appropriate for an individual farm as the different fatty acid components will have a major bearing on expected response.

“Products with high levels of palmitic acid (C16:0) will improve milk fat production, but care should be taken if offered to cows in earlier stages of lactation as additional output can be at the expense of loss of body condition.

“For a more-balanced, whole lactation fat supplementation solution where milk fat % is a key interest, consider a calcium salt product with a blend of palmitic and oleic (C18:1) fatty acids, such as the new Mega-Fat 70 product formulation.

"Mega-Fat 70 is a concentrated source of C16:0 fatty acids to stimulate milk fat production but retains 20% of the key C18:1 fatty acids to support body condition, fertility and fat digestibility,” he says.